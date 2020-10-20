Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Celebrates the Gift of Shared Traditions this Holiday Season

LEBANON, Tenn., Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cracker Barrel Old Country Store® announced today its plans to celebrate the 2020 holiday season. At a time when many people are reimagining their holiday celebrations, Cracker Barrel is focusing on "The Gift of Shared Traditions" to encourage guests and employees to embrace the classic comforts of seasonal food, the joy of giving back to others, and holiday music and entertainment.

"Cracker Barrel is continuing its legacy of welcoming guests to America's 'home away from home' for the holidays with the warmth and comfort so many people are looking forward to in this time of uncertainty," Cracker Barrel Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer Jennifer Tate said. "And while this season will undoubtedly look different, Cracker Barrel is committed to delivering a safe experience for families to still connect with their loved ones over shared traditions held close to the heart – whether celebrating virtually, at home or in Cracker Barrel stores."

Throughout the holiday season, Cracker Barrel – long known for homestyle cooking, warm hospitality and unique retail gifts – is offering guests a number of ways to find comfort in sharing holiday traditions:

November is Military Family Appreciation Month, and Cracker Barrel invites guests to join them in one of our nation's greatest traditions – supporting military veterans and their families. The company will soon announce an in-store special for military veterans to enjoy on Veterans Day as well as a month-long promotion to support military families across the country in partnership with Operation Homefront.

On Thanksgiving, Cracker Barrel's busiest day of the year, as dine-in guests are served traditional Turkey n' Dressing or a new Country Fried Turkey meal in a convenient and safe environment, guests choosing to spend the day at home can enjoy additional time with their loved ones and less time in the kitchen by purchasing Heat n' Serve meals in advance. Large Family Feasts or Small Family Dinners can be picked up in advance, heated in a few simple steps and taken straight to the dining table with ease.

n' Dressing or a new Country Fried Turkey meal in a convenient and safe environment, guests choosing to spend the day at home can enjoy additional time with their loved ones and less time in the kitchen by purchasing Heat n' Serve meals in advance. Large Family Feasts or Small Family Dinners can be picked up in advance, heated in a few simple steps and taken straight to the dining table with ease. Earlier that morning, for the second year, Cracker Barrel will join one of the most beloved and iconic American holiday traditions – the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade® on NBC, featuring a musical performance by one of the most iconic country music legends made possible by Cracker Barrel. Leading up to the parade, Cracker Barrel will build excitement with viewers by spotlighting a unique way to enjoy this year's reimagined parade.

Throughout the month of December, Cracker Barrel is teaming up with legendary and rising country artists to share how they are continuing their favorite traditions with their loved ones this year through special musical performances and one-on-one conversations. Exclusive artist content will be available beginning in early December on Cracker Barrel social media channels, including a family-friendly holiday music feature.

New this year, holiday retail items can now be seamlessly purchased in the same shopping cart as food selections when ordering online. Available now through Christmas, Cracker Barrel's retail stores will feature four distinct holiday collections ensuring every family finds décor, gifts and hosting items to match their personal style.

As Cracker Barrel welcomes guests back to its stores throughout the holiday season, all 660+ locations nationwide will be following the guidelines of their individual communities to ensure the health and well-being of guests and employees remain protected. Operational measures such as wellness screenings, social distancing and sanitation protocols will be held to the highest standard to ensure the safety of guests and employees. For more information on Cracker Barrel's commitment to guests during the hustle and bustle of the holidays, visit www.crackerbarrel.com/response.

For those using video communication platforms to stay in touch with friends and family this year, Cracker Barrel is offering holiday-inspired virtual backgrounds at www.crackerbarrel.com/gifts, which can be downloaded to help guests virtually share the spirit of the season.

More details on how to celebrate the holidays with Cracker Barrel will be shared at www.crackerbarrel.com throughout the season.

