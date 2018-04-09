Cracker Barrel Old Country Store® Introduces Crafted Coffee Collection with Goo Goo® Cluster Latte

Experience the interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/8299351-cracker-barrel-goo-goo-cluster-latte-crafted-coffee/

"Part of the unique Cracker Barrel experience our guests love is rediscovering nostalgic candies that remind them of their childhood, so the well-loved Goo Goo Cluster holds a special place on our shelves," said Cracker Barrel's Vice President of Culinary Cammie Spillyards-Schaefer. "The Goo Goo Cluster Latte offers guests a new way to enjoy this classic candy, which makes it a perfect addition to our menu that honors the heritage of homestyle food while also introducing exciting Southern twists."

Handcrafted to order, the Goo Goo Cluster Latte can be enjoyed hot or cold and is made using signature espresso beans that are medium roasted and freshly ground for a rich, flavorful coffee experience. A topping of whipped cream, caramel drizzle and chopped Goo Goo Cluster candies completes this unique celebration of America's first combination candy bar made with multiple ingredients.

"First made in Nashville in 1912, the Goo Goo Cluster has been enjoyed by generations across the country," said Goo Goo Cluster Vice President of Sales and Marketing Beth Sachan. "Cracker Barrel and Goo Goo both share a special place in people's hearts because they invoke nostalgia and celebrate a shared American heritage, and the Goo Goo Cluster Latte is a unique homage to America's original combination candy bar."

The Goo Goo Cluster Latte is offered alongside four other unique beverages on the Crafted Coffee menu, including Mocha, Latte, Vanilla Latte and Caramel Latte. Each beverage can be served hot or cold and starts at $3.29. Cracker Barrel also plans to introduce other new seasonal, limited-time only flavored lattes. For more information, visit crackerbarrel.com.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc .

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (Nasdaq: CBRL) shares warm welcomes and friendly service while offering guests quality homestyle food and unique shopping – all at a fair price. By creating a world filled with hospitality and charm through an experience that combines dining and shopping, guests are cared for like family. Established in 1969 in Lebanon, Tenn., Cracker Barrel and its affiliates operate 651 company-owned Cracker Barrel Old Country Store® locations in 45 states and own the fast-casual Holler and Dash® restaurants. For more information about the company, visit crackerbarrel.com.

Media Contact:

Breeanna Straessle

media.relations@crackerbarrel.com

615-443-9589

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cracker-barrel-old-country-store-introduces-crafted-coffee-collection-with-goo-goo-cluster-latte-300625346.html

SOURCE Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.crackerbarrel.com

