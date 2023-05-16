Cracker Barrel Old Country Store® Offers Guests New, Convenient Catering Options for Every Summer Occasion

With plenty of new, craveable catering additions, there is something for everyone to share the care with family and friends around the table this summer including:

New! Sirloin Steak Tips Catering Bundle: For a catering option, try the Sirloin Steak Tips Catering Bundle which comes with a hearty portion of Cracker Barrel's Sirloin Steak Tips with garlic butter glaze and served with two or three country sides and choice of biscuits or corn muffins.

New! Barrel Cheeseburger Slider Platter: Leave the grilling to Cracker Barrel this summer with the Cheeseburger Slider Platter catering option that includes 10 mini burgers topped with American cheese and served with ketchup, mayo, mustard and pickles.

New! Sirloin Steak Tips n' Tenders Family Meal Basket: Includes choices the whole family will enjoy, like Sirloin Steak Tips, served with garlic butter glaze, plus 10 hand-breaded fried or grilled chicken tenders. Comes with a choice of two country sides, buttermilk biscuits and a choice of dipping sauce.

Summer Sides and Beverages: No meal is complete without Cracker Barrel's signature catering sides and refreshing beverages. For a limited time, enjoy the return of a classic summer side dish, seasoned corn on the cob, or select another fan favorite like mac n' cheese, coleslaw and green beans – available for selecting alongside a catering bundle or picking up a la carte. Before checking out, add on a half-gallon of Strawberry Lemonade, a sweet refreshment perfect for enjoying after a hot summer day.

Those looking for more craveable options to help celebrate summer can pick from the variety of other catering menu options like the Build Your Own Homestyle Chicken Sandwich Bar featuring Cracker Barrel's signature Homestyle Fried Chicken, plus toppings or the Tenders Trio Platter served with choice of three different chicken tenders: plain, sweet n' smoky maple bacon and new Kick'n Buffalo Ranch. For more information on Cracker Barrel's catering options or to place an order for your next summer gathering visit crackerbarrel.com/catering.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (Nasdaq: CBRL) provides a caring and friendly home-away-from-home experience while offering guests quality homestyle food to enjoy in-store or to-go and unique shopping – all at a fair price. Established in 1969 in Lebanon, Tenn., Cracker Barrel operates more than 660 company-owned Cracker Barrel Old Country Store® locations in 45 states and lunch focused fast-casual Maple Street Biscuit Company® restaurants. For more information about the company, visit crackerbarrel.com.

