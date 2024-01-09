Cracker Barrel Old Country Store® Releases New Golden Carolina BBQ Tenders Early for To-Go Guests and DashPass by DoorDash Members

If you're looking to feed a crowd, Cracker Barrel to-go guests and DashPass members can also enjoy the Golden Carolina BBQ Tenders Catering Bundle, served with two or three catering sides, and a choice of bread for up to 10 people. The new Golden Carolina BBQ Tenders will also be available as a flavor option for the customizable Tenders Trio Platter, another great choice for the Big Game or Big Dance watch parties.

"Fans of Cracker Barrel and sports alike have a lot to look forward to this season with the release of our new bold and tangy Golden Carolina BBQ Tenders," said Cracker Barrel Vice President of Culinary, Thomas Yun. "We released these early exclusively for DashPass by DoorDash members and Cracker Barrel to-go and catering guests to enjoy for all the big sporting occasions on the horizon."

The new Golden Carolina BBQ Tenders are a DashPass exclusive item, delivered exclusively through DoorDash*. DashPass is DoorDash's membership program that offers $0 delivery fee, reduced service fees, and member-only benefits on eligible orders from thousands of restaurants, grocery and convenience stores, retail stores and more.

For more information or to order the new Golden Carolina BBQ Tenders, visit crackerbarrel.com or open the DoorDash app. To become a DashPass member, sign up here to access DashPass exclusive items like this one plus additional membership benefits.

*DashPass benefits apply only to eligible orders that meet the minimum subtotal requirement listed on DoorDash for each participating merchant. Other fees (including service fee), taxes, and gratuity still apply. After signing up for DashPass, you will be charged the then-current renewal price (plus applicable taxes) automatically on a recurring basis until you cancel. DashPass terms (including how to cancel) here.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (Nasdaq: CBRL) provides a caring and friendly home-away-from-home experience while offering guests high-quality homestyle food to enjoy in-store or to-go and unique shopping — all at a fair price. Established in 1969 in Lebanon, Tenn., Cracker Barrel and its affiliates operate over 660 company-owned Cracker Barrel Old Country Store® locations in 45 states and own the fast-casual Maple Street Biscuit Company. For more information about the Company, visit crackerbarrel.com.

About DoorDash

DoorDash (NASDAQ: DASH) is a technology company that connects consumers with their favorite local businesses in more than 25 countries across the globe. Founded in 2013, DoorDash builds products and services to help businesses innovate, grow, and reach more customers. DoorDash is building infrastructure for local commerce, enabling merchants to thrive in the convenience economy, giving consumers access to more of their communities, and providing work that empowers. With DoorDash, there is a neighborhood of good in every order.

