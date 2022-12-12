Cracker Barrel Old Country Store® Takes the Stress Out of Holiday Meal Prep with New Catering Options, Return of Heat n' Serve Meals

Featuring Value-Forward Meals for Holiday Gatherings, from Heat n' Serve Meals to Shareable Appetizers, plus New Catering Options

LEBANON, Tenn., Dec. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cracker Barrel Old Country Store® invites guests to share more stress-free moments together this holiday with affordable catering options, limited-time holiday meals and a variety of new, seasonal flavors. Cracker Barrel's new Homestyle Chicken® n' French Toast is a unique and affordable solution to entertaining throughout the holiday season and beyond. For those looking to bring a little extra cheer to their gathering, nothing says care like adding Cracker Barrel's Barrel Bites, Homestyle Holiday Sides and Holiday Pies to any festive occasion. Guests seeking a convenient alternative to time spent in the kitchen Christmas week can enjoy Prime Rib and Holiday Ham Heat n' Serve meals, which offer a complete, traditional meal for the whole gathering to enjoy.

Cater care this holiday season with Cracker Barrel's new Homestyle Chicken® n' French Toast, perfect for large gatherings of 10 or more. Holiday entertaining is easy with Cracker Barrel's Prime Rib Heat n' Serve Family Dinner, featuring a full meal for 4-6 that's ready in three hours or less. Pre-order now at crackerbarrel.com and pick up between Dec. 21-28. Spend less time in the kitchen this season with Cracker Barrel's Holiday Ham Heat n' Serve Feast. This complete feast serves 8-10 and goes from oven to table in three hours or less! Order now at crackerbarrel.com and pick up between Dec. 21-28.

"Due to inflation and rising food costs at the grocery store, many Guests are facing additional stress preparing for gatherings with family and friends, unlike any other holiday season in year's past," said Cracker Barrel Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer Jennifer Tate. "This season, we want to remind Guests that Cracker Barrel is prepared to help alleviate those additional burdens, so they can spend more stress-free time together. Cracker Barrel's selection of seasonal Heat n' Serve Meals, prepared sides, pies and homestyle catering options offer value beyond quality and convenience through budget-friendly price points to feed everyone at your gathering."

Value-Forward Homestyle Catering Options for the Whole Crowd:

New! Homestyle Chicken® n' French Toast, Cracker Barrel's spin on chicken n' waffles, features our signature Sunday Homestyle Chicken® and special-recipe French toast prepared with sourdough bread, hand-dipped in egg batter and fried on the griddle. Served with choice of Hashbrown Casserole or Fried Apples, plus whipped butter and our iconic mini bottles of syrup. Starting at $8.49* per person, cater this hot and ready to serve meal to your gathering of 10 or more. Or pick up a Homestyle Chicken n' French Toast Family Meal Basket to-go to serve smaller groups of 5. For more details on Cracker Barrel's catering options, visit crackerbarrel.com/catering.

The Return of Holiday Heat n' Serve Meals:

Between Dec 21-28 , pick up a complete holiday meal, that's ready to heat n' serve in three hours or less. Starting at $124.99* , the Prime Rib Heat n' Serve Family Dinner serves 4-6 and includes prime rib plus au jus and horseradish, mashed potatoes and roasted gravy, choice of two Country Sides and sweet yeast rolls.

, makes the perfect traditional holiday meal including: Holiday Ham Heat n' Serve Feast: for groups of 8-10, this generous feast includes sugar-cured ham, cornbread dressing, roasted gravy, cranberry relish, macaroni n' cheese, choice of two Country Sides, sweet yeast rolls, apple streusel pie and pecan pie, available starting at $159.99* .

Holiday Ham Heat n' Serve Family Dinner : for family-sized gatherings of 4-6, enjoy sugar-cured ham, cornbread dressing, roasted gravy, cranberry relish, macaroni n' cheese, choice of one Country Side and sweet yeast rolls, starting at $109.99 .

'Tis the Season for Shareable Bites and Sides for Everyone to Enjoy:

Start the party with Cracker Barrel's new Barrel Bites, perfect as a side, appetizer or snack, and now available for catering groups of 10 or more. Choose from a selection of options including Country Fried Pickles, White Cheddar Cheese Bites, Loaded Hashbrown Casserole Tots and Biscuit Beignets.

perfect as a side, appetizer or snack, and now available for catering groups of 10 or more. Choose from a selection of options including Country Fried Pickles, White Cheddar Cheese Bites, Loaded Hashbrown Casserole Tots and Biscuit Beignets. Eliminate prep with Cracker Barrel's Homestyle Sides, available to feed 4-6 or 8-10 prepared hot and ready to share or chilled to reheat and serve later. Choose from options like new Loaded Mashed Potatoes , Bacon Mac n' Cheese, Country Green Beans and more.

available to feed 4-6 or 8-10 prepared hot and ready to share or chilled to reheat and serve later. Choose from options like , Bacon Mac n' Cheese, Country Green Beans and more. Finish your meal with something sweet like Cracker Barrel's Holiday Pies, perfect for dessert or gifting to the party host. Available now in an assortment of flavors including Cinnamon Roll Pie, Apple Streusel, Chocolate Pecan and Pecan.

When dining in, guests can join the online wait list before arriving and use mobile pay at the table to skip the line. Plus, Cracker Barrel now offers Google Pay and Apple Pay to make paying easier than ever before. For more information about Cracker Barrel's holiday offerings, visit crackerbarrel.com/Christmas.

*Prices and item availability may vary by location.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (Nasdaq: CBRL) provides a caring and friendly home-away-from-home experience while offering guests quality homestyle food to enjoy in-store or to-go and unique shopping – all at a fair price. Established in 1969 in Lebanon, Tenn., Cracker Barrel operates more than 660 company-owned Cracker Barrel Old Country Store® locations in 45 states as well as a virtual brand, The Pancake Kitchen and owns the breakfast and lunch focused fast-casual Maple Street Biscuit Company® restaurants. For more information about the company, visit crackerbarrel.com.

Media Contact:

Media Relations

615-235-4135

[email protected]

SOURCE Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc.