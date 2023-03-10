New Charter Technologies Hosts Third Annual Kick-Off Event With Key Partners

DENVER, March 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- New Charter Technologies , a portfolio company of Palo Alto-based private equity firm Oval Partners, hosted its third annual Kick-Off event on February 21-22. The event, held at the Westin Kierland Resort & Spa in Scottsdale, AZ, was an opportunity to collaborate on best practices and strategic initiatives, and to plan for the year ahead and beyond.

Cracking the Code

The event, under the banner 'Cracking the Code: Unlock the Next Level of New Charter', brought together Operating Company teams, prominent vendor partners, and investment partners, all in the spirit of beginning or continuing the entrepreneurial journey. Partners collaborated and engaged in conversations surrounding selling centralized services, sharing resources, transforming organizations digitally, and deploying advanced cybersecurity.

Mitch Morgan, CEO of New Charter Technologies, began the conference by sharing his vision and overarching goal for company: to build "a caliber of business that the IT industry hasn't yet seen" and to be "better tomorrow than yesterday."

"Operational maturity and strategic advancement is what we're after, and we want our businesses to be refined, efficient and forward-looking. This event really brought these core themes to life," said Morgan. "These kick-offs are designed to bring together partners and peers in an environment where they can learn from each other, and gain a deeper understanding of best-in-class approaches to their businesses. This year's event did exactly that, and was filled with copious amounts of collaboration and networking that points to future growth."

The kick-off also focused on harnessing successes across the platform of New Charter's existing Operating Companies, and homing in on how to help clients (both current and future) align technology to business goals and create effective partnerships.

Announcements

As part of the event, New Charter announced several new initiatives and updates:

New Charter's Digital Transformation Framework

Our clients ask us to lead their digital transformation journey through deployment of a standardized methodology. This framework allows us to partner with clients and align their technology with their business goals.

The implementation of the New Charter Maturity Model

Inspired by industry maturity models, this is meant to assist New Charter Operating Companies in defining internal alignment strategies. Our companies are best in class – the maturity model allows us to define what "good" looks like and [raise the tide for all boats].

Security Essentials Platform

This is an integrated platform of best-in-class offerings that enables a truly customized and differentiated approach to keeping clients secure. New Charter's initial group of strategic vendors, Stellar Cyber, ThreatLocker and SentinelOne are participating in strategic ways to customize these offerings.

READ FULL RELEASE

MEDIA CONTACT

Allison Francis

New Charter Technologies

[email protected]

319.572.2145

SOURCE New Charter Technologies