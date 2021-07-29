Craig Butterworth Joins Droit as Chief Commercial Officer

NEW YORK, LONDON and SYDNEY, July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Droit, the New York, London and Sydney based technology firm at the forefront of computational law, announces the appointment of Craig Butterworth as Chief Commercial Officer.

Reporting to Brock Arnason, Founder and Chief Executive, Craig joins the Droit executive team to lead the firm's commercial activities. Based in London with global responsibility, Mr. Butterworth will play a critical role in accelerating Droit's growth through increased strategic partnerships, expanded client relationships and greater brand awareness.

"We are delighted to welcome Craig to Droit," said Brock Arnason. "Our unique market-leading position will benefit greatly from Craig's vision, commercial drive and passion for digital transformation. Droit provides the perfect platform for leveraging Craig's deep industry and technology experience in growing our business."

Craig joins Droit from Symphony where he was Global Head of Sales and Account Management. Craig brings over 20 years of experience in capital markets having previously held Head of Sales roles at RBS, State Street and RBC. In addition, while at Nomura, Craig launched and was globally responsible for their Client Ecosystem program, a front-to-back digital transformation initiative spanning their Global Markets business. Craig started his career at Goldman Sachs after receiving a BSc (Hons) in Economics from the University of Warwick.

Butterworth commented, "Any successful digital transformation strategy needs technology which makes the act of regulatory decision-making profoundly simple, intelligent, fast, repeatable, auditable and entirely automated. Droit's ability to provide market-leading decision-making capability is going to become ever more critical for firms to provide the highest levels of client service, all whilst staying on the right side of the rules. I firmly believe Droit is the right firm at the right time, and for that reason, I couldn't be happier to be joining Droit in this next phase of the company's growth."

About Droit

Droit is a New York, London and Sydney based technology firm at the forefront of computational law and regulation within finance and other domains.

Founded in late 2012, Droit counts many of the largest financial institutions on the globe as its clients. Its award-winning, patented platform Adept has been in live production since February 2014, processing tens of millions of inquiries a day, deciding in real-time which interactions are legally permissible across the globe. Adept is used by institutions to evaluate, with sub-millisecond latency, the full regulatory implications of any given interaction within their transactional infrastructure.

For more information visit droit.tech. To obtain more information about Droit's products, please contact [email protected].

