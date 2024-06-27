COLUMBUS, Ohio, June 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mortgage fintech Lower® today announced the addition of Craig Montgomery as its new Chief Strategy Officer—a key step in Lower's plan to becoming a top-five national lender.

Craig Montgomery Named Chief Strategy Officer at Lower

A 27-year industry veteran, Montgomery brings a proven track record of smart, strategic growth to build a platform mortgage originators find attractive. In his previous role, he took part in driving organizational growth from under $2 billion to over $50 billion in annual production over a 10-year span. This same drive for success and empowerment from leadership is what first attracted Lower to Montgomery in its plans for growing market share.

"Craig is a builder, and a strategic one at that," said Dan Snyder, Lower CEO and Co-Founder. "When we talked about our vision for Lower, our aim to be top five, and how we plan to build the future of mortgage with an online and offline approach, his eyes lit up. Getting someone with his experience and proven track record is a big win for the company."

In his new role at Lower, Montgomery will oversee retail strategy and expanding the company's tech-driven platform, which provides origination teams the resources they need to achieve their goals.

"Lower offers an exceptional team driven by entrepreneurial spirit, supported by strong institutional backing from Accel, Veritex, and SoFi. Couple that with a strong balance sheet and appetite to win, and I couldn't be more excited to get to work," said Montgomery. "Every experience in my career has prepared me for this opportunity, and I'm excited for what this chapter will bring. My time at CrossCountry Mortgage showed me what's possible."

Lower's multi-channel, tech-forward approach has been instrumental in its market share growth. The company recently reported over 100% year-over-year growth in nearly all metrics and is poised for continued market share growth.

"The sky is the limit with our team and platform," said Selene Kellam, Chief Operating Officer. "Our goal isn't to be the biggest, it's to be the best, and if we do our jobs the rest will take care of itself. Lower's growth trajectory has already demonstrated we are the future of home lending. Craig joining our experienced and diverse leadership team is only going to accelerate that success. We're excited to partner with an industry professional as experienced and capable as him as he helps shape our growth in a way many others can't."

About Lower

Lower, LLC is a leading multi-channel digital lender ranked among the top 25 largest home lenders in the country. Backed by top venture capital firm Accel, Lower operates an online consumer-direct channel, a distributed retail channel, and a wholesale channel, serving both brokers and other fintechs, like leading e-commerce platform Opendoor.

