Lower Appoints Industry Leader Gino Fronti as EVP, Division President West as the Company Accelerates National Expansion

Seasoned mortgage leader to drive West Coast growth and advance Lower's AI strategy for loan officers as the company targets aggressive production growth

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Lower , the nation's leading VC-backed mortgage lender and one of the fastest-growing homeownership platforms in fintech, today announced the appointment of Gino Fronti as EVP, Division President West and VP of Product for LOAI, the company's AI-powered productivity suite for loan officers. As Lower continues its national expansion, Fronti will guide key growth initiatives across the West Coast and help advance the company's AI product, LOAI, which helps loan officers unlock greater efficiency, personalization, and customer delight throughout the mortgage journey.

Gino Fronti joins Lower with 25 years of experience as a real estate investor and more than two decades in the mortgage industry, advancing from Branch Manager to Regional Manager. Throughout his career, he has led large, high-performing teams responsible for billions of dollars in funded volume. Fronti is also co-founder of Momentum Builder, which acquired Todd Duncan's Sales Mastery brand earlier this year, creating one of the industry's premier coaching and performance platforms. Through digital media and large-scale events, Fronti has built a reputation for elevating people, performance, and the client experience, helping educate and empower thousands of real estate and mortgage professionals at every stage of their sales journey.

"Lower is building the number one homeownership platform for originators and consumers in the country. As we experience rapid growth and continue to expand our presence, Gino brings the leadership, vision, and expertise we need to expand our West Coast footprint," said Lower CEO and Co-Founder Dan Snyder.

"I'm excited to plant the flag on the West Coast for Lower and focus on strengthening the quality and scale needed to hit our aggressive growth targets in the upcoming year," said Fronti. "Lower is no longer just a lender; we are building an end-to-end homeownership platform where discovery, finance, and closing are connected," he added. "There is a significant opportunity to design and deploy real, usable AI tools at scale—embedded directly into the daily workflow for loan officers. I look forward to helping them leverage Lower's AI-driven platform to gain meaningful efficiency and deliver a faster, more intuitive, modern consumer experience on a platform built for the originator of the future."

"We're pleased to welcome Gino as he steps in to lead our West Coast expansion and advance our technology initiatives at Lower," said Nicholas Gallagher, EVP, Chief Production Officer at Lower. "In recent months, nearly $500 million in annual production has joined us in California, signaling strong market momentum and the value of our platform. Gino is uniquely suited to lead this next chapter, and we look forward to what we'll accomplish together."

Lower is the largest venture-backed home lender in the United States, and is focused on building the leading homeownership platform for both originators and consumers. Its strategic acquisition of Movoto strengthens this vision by uniting a top-five U.S. real estate search and lead-generation portal with a digital mortgage experience. Lower's continued investment in its platform reflects its commitment to building a powerful real estate technology ecosystem that empowers agents, supports originators, and unlocks a simpler path to homeownership for more families.

Founded in 2014, Lower is one of the fastest-growing mortgage lenders in the country with more than 30,000 5-star online reviews and a commitment to world-class customer service. Lower operates a digital platform to meet customers online through its website, and a network of distributed retail branches to meet customers in their local neighborhoods across the country. Lower is one of Accel Partners' flagship investments and is also backed by SoFi, and Veritex Bank. The company is committed to being the best lender for consumers and originators and becoming the place to buy, refi, and sell.

