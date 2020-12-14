Craig Ranch Wins in 2020 Best of Las Vegas, Best Planned Community Category

"We're especially honored by this award because it comes directly from the people who live and work in the Las Vegas area," said Robb Beville, Nevada Division President. "And we're also incredibly excited for the larger spotlight on Craig Ranch, which—from the versatile range of new home collections and outstanding community amenities, to a prime location in North Las Vegas near Craig Ranch Regional Park—is a truly exceptional place to live."

More about Craig Ranch:

Gated planned community

New single-family homes from the upper $200s

Five home collections:

Mojave Collection at Craig Ranch

Two-story homes | 1,519 to 2,098 square feet

Essence Collection at Craig Ranch

Two-story homes | 1,792 to 2,119 square feet

Serenity Collection at Craig Ranch

Single-story homes | 1,635 to 1,816 square feet

Olympic Collection at Craig Ranch

Two-story homes | 2,329 to 2,638 square feet

Monarch Collection at Craig Ranch

Two-story homes | 2,581 – 2,947 square feet

Two-story homes | 2,581 – 2,947 square feet

3.5-acre park and over five miles of trail

Convenient proximity to Nellis Air Force Base, the VA Hospital, the 215 Beltway, I-15 and more

Location:

1494 Sound Lane

North Las Vegas, NV 89031

For more information on Craig Ranch, call 702.268.7040.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS) is a top 10 national homebuilder. Offering new homes under the Century Communities and Century Complete brands, Century is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding—including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Colorado-based company operates in 17 states across the U.S., and offers title, insurance and lending services in select markets through its Parkway Title, IHL Insurance Agency, and Inspire Home Loan subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities, please visit www.centurycommunities.com.

