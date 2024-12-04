Craig Schneider Joins Oppenheimer As Regional Director of Michigan

Wealth Management Veteran Brings Over 25 Years of Industry Experience

Appointment Builds on Firm's Momentum Created by Recent Appointments to Strengthen its Presence in Virginia, Georgia, Tennessee and Texas

NEW YORK, Dec. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. (Oppenheimer), a leading investment bank and wealth manager and a subsidiary of Oppenheimer Holdings (NYSE: OPY), today announced the appointment of Craig Schneider as Regional Director of its Michigan Region. Schneider will lead day-to-day operations for the firm's wealth management business in the state and report to Ed Harrington, Executive Vice President of Oppenheimer's Private Client Division.

"We are delighted to welcome Craig to Oppenheimer," said Harrington. "Our Michigan Region is home to an exceptional team of financial professionals, and his appointment adds an additional resource to support their best-in-class service to clients. Craig's extensive expertise and strong community ties make him an ideal leader for growth in the area. Oppenheimer has deep roots in Michigan, and we look forward to Craig's impactful contributions in the years ahead."

Schneider has over 25 years of experience in financial services, including more than two decades in leadership positions. Most recently, he served as an Executive Director – Market Director at J.P. Morgan Wealth Management.

This appointment builds on the success of the firm's recent Private Client Division hires. In September, Mark J. Hovanic joined from J.P. Morgan Securities as Executive Director and Branch Manager of Oppenheimer's Richmond and Virginia Beach offices, while Aaron Stowell joined from Morgan Stanley as Managing Director and Branch Manager of the firm's Atlanta office. Most recently, the firm appointed Todd Wiggins as Regional Director for the Dallas – Fort Worth Region.

During the third quarter, the Private Client Division also expanded its footprint by opening a new office in Memphis, Tenn. As part of this expansion, the firm welcomed Alan Richmond, Executive Director – Investments, and Clayton Ellis, Director – Investments, both formerly with B. Riley.

"I am excited to join Oppenheimer, where I look forward to collaborating closely with leadership to find innovative solutions for both clients and advisors," Schneider said. "Oppenheimer offers a unique combination of a family-oriented culture, direct access to decision-makers, entrepreneurial freedom and robust support. This dynamic empowers each advisor to build businesses that align with their clients' specific financial needs. I'm honored to reconnect with my roots and contribute to the growth and success of my home state."

