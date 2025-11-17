Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Appoints Keith Peterson As Head of Cash Equity Sales and Trading

Veteran equity markets leader joins to oversee trading operations and advance cross-platform growth initiatives

NEW YORK, Nov. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. – a leading investment bank, wealth manager, and subsidiary of Oppenheimer Holdings (NYSE: OPY) — today announced that Keith Peterson has joined the firm as Managing Director and Head of Cash Equity Sales and Trading. He will report to John Hellier, Senior Managing Director and Head of Equities.

In this role, Peterson will oversee all supervisory and operational activities for Oppenheimer's equity sales and trading team, working closely with other leaders in the Equities division and across the firm to ensure continued excellence in all aspects of the core value proposition Oppenheimer delivers for clients.

"Keith's extensive background and leadership in both trading and client relationship management make him an outstanding addition to our equities platform," Hellier said. "His expertise and collaborative approach to client service will strengthen our ability to deliver differentiated insights and the highest quality of trade execution, throughout market cycles."

Peterson joins Oppenheimer with more than two decades of equity markets experience. He most recently served as Partner and Head of Sector Trading at William Blair. Before that, he spent nearly 20 years at Credit Suisse in trading-focused roles across multiple sectors, including telecommunications, media and technology. He earned his bachelor's degree from Cornell University.

"I'm excited to join Oppenheimer at such a dynamic moment for the equities business," Peterson said. "The firm is committed to building a best-in-class Equities platform and delivering truly differentiated products and services to clients worldwide, and I look forward to playing a meaningful role in that effort."

In his new role, Peterson will also serve as co-chair of the Firm's newly formed Capital Markets Business Development Committee, which will focus on enabling collaboration across asset classes and between investment banking, research, sales and trading to identify growth opportunities, expand platform capabilities and deepen client relationships.

Rob Lowenthal, Oppenheimer President and CEO, added: "Oppenheimer continues to make strategic investments in top talent to support our long-term growth across the capital markets. Keith's deep market experience and client-first mindset align with our culture of teamwork, accountability and excellence."

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. (Oppenheimer), a principal subsidiary of Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (OPY on the New York Stock Exchange), and its affiliates provide a full range of wealth management, securities brokerage and investment banking services to high net-worth individuals, families, corporate executives, local governments, businesses and institutions.

Media Contact:

Michael Dugan

Haven Tower Group LLC

424 317 4852

[email protected]

SOURCE Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.