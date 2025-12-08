Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Strengthens Equities and Biotech Research Teams with Addition of Kostas Biliouris, Ph.D.

The addition of well-respected biotech expert strengthens one of Oppenheimer's longest-standing franchise areas

NEW YORK, Dec. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Oppenheimer & Co. Inc., a leading investment bank, wealth manager and subsidiary of Oppenheimer Holdings (NYSE: OPY), today announced that Kostas Biliouris has joined the firm as Managing Director on its Biotech Research Team. He will report to William (Bill) Bird, Director of Research, and be based in New York City.

Biliouris comes to Oppenheimer from BMO Capital Markets, where he was a Director, mainly covering the genetic medicines space. Before BMO, he was a VP in Biotech Research at Morgan Stanley and worked in drug development and product strategy at Novartis. His background includes a Ph.D. in biochemical engineering and his scientific work was published in collaboration with Biogen, Ionis, Merck, Novartis, and the FDA.

"Kostas brings a rare combination of scientific depth, industry experience, and securities analysis that fits directly into our approach to biotech equity research," Bird said. "His commercial mindset has been shaped by years of engagement with investors and corporate leaders, making him highly regarded by institutional and corporate clients. We are excited to expand Oppenheimer's research coverage of biotech, an area of rapid innovation and increasing focus for our clients. Kostas brings extraordinary experience and perspective and we are thrilled to have him onboard."

Oppenheimer provides coverage across the healthcare ecosystem, including biotechnology, pharmaceuticals, medical technology, and related sectors. The healthcare franchise has long been one of the firm's most established areas of expertise.

"I am excited to join Oppenheimer's research team and contribute to a platform known for its commitment to Healthcare and thoughtful industry coverage," Biliouris said. "The pace of innovation in genetic medicines and the broader biotech space continues to accelerate, and I look forward to working with colleagues to help make sense of these developments for the firm's clients."

