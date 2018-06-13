Craisins® Dried Cranberries may be a dried Fruit Snack that supports Kids' Oral Health

LAKEVILLE-MIDDLEBORO, Mass., June 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- When it comes to kids, it seems snacking is pretty much the fifth basic food group. As parents try their best to insert healthy options into what has become these mini-meal occasions, dried fruits and fruit snacks are popular choices. Now, a new study suggests that among raisins, dried bananas and Gummi Bears, Craisins® Dried Cranberries may be a better choice for reducing bacteria in the mouth or maintaining oral health.

The College of Dentistry, University of Illinois at Chicago, Pediatric Dentistry Department is helping to calm the cavity fears of parents when it comes to sticky fruit snacks and their effect on kids' and parents' oral health. After observing a limited number of participants, the new study suggests that consumption of cranberry products may represent a healthier alternative when it comes to oral health over other popular, sugary snacks, although more research is needed.

Why? Based on the study results, the cranberry may have offered protection by helping to reduce the amount of bacteria in the mouth, unlike raisins and banana chips. This may be because cranberries contain unique elements that help prevent bacteria from sticking in the mouth and other areas of the body.

Dental plaque, and the bacteria that cause it, can lead to tooth decay and possibly gum disease, which is why controlling these issues is "essential in the prevention of oral diseases." The study, presented at the Nutrition 2018 meeting in Boston, June 9 -12, 2018, looked at children's bacterial counts in saliva after consumption of Craisins® Dried Cranberries and found the bacterial count reduced. A similar effect was not observed after consuming raisins or banana chips. In the adult portion of the study, "consumption of Gummi Bears candy or banana chips promoted much higher amount of [plaque] acid production" than dried cranberries. (Wu et al. 2018)

"The use of foods in the prevention of oral diseases, represents a novel and innovative approach in promoting human oral health and well-being," said Dr. Christine Da-Ruh Wu.

As if you needed another reason to choose Craisins® Dried Cranberries, you can enjoy Reduced Sugar Craisins® Dried Cranberries with 40% less sugar than the Original. Grapes are high in naturally occurring sugar, so raisins can't do that. And, Reduced Sugar Craisins® Dried Cranberries are an excellent source of fiber with 10g of total dietary fiber per serving.

With school coming to a close, the season for family fun and on-the-go snacking is here. Craisins® Dried Cranberries are a fun, better-for-you alternative, when fresh fruit isn't an option. Craisins® Dried Cranberries are a good source of fiber and are Non-GMO, making them the number one pick for the pool, picnic or parties this summer.

Ocean Spray is a vibrant agricultural cooperative owned by more than 700 cranberry farmers in the United States, Canada and Chile who have helped preserve the family farming way of life for generations. Formed in 1930, Ocean Spray is now the world's leading producer of cranberry juices, juice drinks and dried cranberries and is the best-selling brand in the North American bottled juice category.

The Cooperative's cranberries are currently featured in more than a thousand great-tasting, good-for-you products in over 100 countries worldwide. With more than 2,000 employees and nearly 20 cranberry receiving and processing facilities, Ocean Spray is committed to managing our business in a way that respects our communities, employees and the environment. For more information visit: www.oceanspray.com or www.oceanspray.coop.





