Craneware Announces Upcoming Live Customer Training and Value Cycle Excellence Webinars

ATLANTA, Jan. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Craneware (AIM: CRW.L), the healthcare market leader in automated value cycle solutions, today announced an upcoming series of webinars that will help U.S. healthcare providers optimize their financial and operational performance. These new events come on the heels of a 2019 Craneware-sponsored webinar series that saw records set for provider attendance and engagement.

Creator of the healthcare industry's first automated chargemaster management solution, Craneware continues to be at the forefront of providing webinar content around timely industry topics, including proposed government regulations on pricing transparency, ICD-10 updates for 2020 and Medicare's regulatory policy changes to Appropriate Use Criteria.

In February, Craneware's Value Cycle Excellence webinars will include:

"The strength of our customer and Craneware subject matter experts, coupled with 20 years of being a healthcare industry thought leader, make us uniquely qualified to offer proven insights for U.S. healthcare providers," said Craneware Chief Marketing Officer Mark Montgomery. "In addition, our Customer Management team has recently launched a new series of live training webinars that are available only to Craneware customers. The Community of Practice Series provides a 'deep dive' into actionable ways to help maximize the value of our award-winning products and services to these organizations."

Recent and upcoming Craneware Community of Practice sessions and Virtual User Groups include:

Three-part series on Mastering Workflow within Chargemaster Toolkit ® and Physician Revenue Toolkit ®

and Physician Revenue Toolkit Managing Issues through Rules in Trisus ® Claims Informatics

Claims Informatics Pharmacy ChargeLink ® Best Practice Workflow - Daily/Weekly/Monthly Tasks

Best Practice Workflow - Daily/Weekly/Monthly Tasks Epic Customer Forum Virtual User Group

Trisus ® Supply Virtual User Group

Supply Virtual User Group Reporting for InSight Medical Necessity ®

Epic and Your CDM Data

Elements of a Good Chart Audit

Top Tips from Craneware Support

Craneware customers can register and watch recordings of these sessions via Craneware Academy, the company's award-winning learning and development platform.

Craneware's Trisus platform is leading the industry's evolution beyond traditional, "old-school" revenue cycle management and towards value-based economics. The SaaS-based platform provides organizations with an opportunity to identify and mange new risks related to:

Cost, margin and outcomes analytics

Transparent and defensible pricing

Chargemaster completeness and accuracy

Medical necessity and prior authorization

Charge capture analysis

Audit and denials management

Supply chain and pharmacy margin management

About Craneware

Craneware (AIM: CRW.L), the leader in automated value cycle solutions, collaborates with U.S. healthcare providers to plan, execute and monitor value-based economic performance. Our flagship solution, Chargemaster Toolkit®, has earned the KLAS No.1 ranking in Revenue Cycle – Chargemaster Management for 12 of the past 13 years and is part of our value cycle management suite, which includes charge capture, strategic pricing, claims analytics, patient engagement, revenue recovery and retention, and cost and margin intelligence solutions. Learn more at craneware.com.

