Craneware Demonstrates Continued Evolution of Trisus® Platform at HFMA 2018 Annual Conference

Healthcare providers must ensure reimbursement for all chargeable items, especially high-cost implantable medical devices. Trisus Supply – a new application available for early adopters on the Trisus platform – helps identify data gaps between the Item Master, Chargemaster and Operating Room Order Entry System. These gaps shine a light on opportunities to correct charge capture issues related to revenue, cost and compliance to ensure higher reimbursement. Trisus Supply is available for demonstration at the Craneware booth (#1001).

Craneware Healthcare Intelligence's core software solution, Trisus CARE, integrates clinical, financial and operational patient information and determines the actual costs to each patient episode based on the services/activities during the encounter and the corresponding consumption of resources. Leadership from Craneware Healthcare Intelligence is available to discuss this innovative costs analytics initiative at the Innovation Hub (#863-N) on the show floor.

Trisus Claims Informatics accesses data compiled from more than 200 million related Medicare and commercial payor claims to provide predictive analytics and root-cause analysis around charge capture issues. Beebe Healthcare is sharing its experience with the solution in a presentation titled "Post-Claim Analysis: Making You Claims Data Work for You" on Wednesday, June 27, 10-11:15 am.

"As Craneware enters our twentieth year in business, we are uniquely positioned to help forward-looking providers make the transition from 'old school' revenue cycle management to understanding the underlying pressures on margin and its impact on patient outcomes," said Keith Neilson, Craneware CEO. "The end result is an emerging, high-growth market for value cycle informatics and a performance platform that help providers understand risks, optimize revenue and meaningfully impact cost on a continuous basis."

Craneware (AIM: CRW.L) is the market leader in software and supporting services that help healthcare providers improve margins so they can invest in quality patient outcomes. Our flagship solution, Chargemaster Toolkit®, has earned the KLAS No.1 ranking in Revenue Cycle – Chargemaster Management since 2006 and is part of our value cycle management suite, which includes patient engagement, charge capture and pricing, claims analysis, revenue recovery and retention, and cost analytics solutions.

