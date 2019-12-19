Cranial Clamps Market Size Worth $319.30 Million by 2026 | CAGR 4.7%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global cranial clamps market is anticipated to reach USD 319.30 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. increasing incidence of road accidents along with the prevalence of brain tumors and Traumatic Brain Injuries (TBIs) is anticipated to boost the market growth.

Key suggestions from the report:

Surgery segment dominated the cranial clamps market by application in 2018 owing to the usage as the first line of treatment for brain tumors coupled with increasing prevalence of CNS tumors

Adult patient formed the largest segment in 2018, owing to increasing prevalence of spinal tumors and TBI

Hospitals end user segment held the leading market share in 2018, owing to increasing number of neurosurgeries and rise in TBI-related emergency visits

North America led the global cranial clamps market in 2018, owing to the increasing incidence of neurological disorders such as Idiopathic intracranial hypertension (IIH) along with the presence of favorable government policies

Few of the key market players are Pro-med instruments GmbH, Integra LifeSciences Corporation, Allen Medical (Hill-rom), B. Braun, Micromar Ind e com, and Eschmann Holdings Ltd (Steris PLC)

Read 150 page research report with ToC on "Cranial Clamps Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Application (Surgery, Imaging), By Patient (Pediatric, Adult), By End Use (Hospitals, Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers), By Region, 2019 - 2026'' at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/cranial-clamps-market

Grand View Research has segmented the global cranial clamps market based on application, patient, end use, and region:

Cranial Clamps Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2026)

Surgery



Imaging

Cranial Clamps Patient Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2026)

Pediatric



Adult

Cranial Clamps End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2026)

Hospitals



Clinics



Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Cranial Clamps Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2026)

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



U.K





Germany





France





Italy





Spain



Asia Pacific



Japan





China





India





South Korea





Singapore



Latin America



Brazil





Mexico





Argentina





Colombia



Middle East & Africa

&

South Africa





Saudi Arabia





UAE

Gain access to Grand View Compass, our BI enabled intuitive market research database of 10,000+ reports

