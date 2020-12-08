Crash Champions Completes Rebrand of Pacific Elite

CHICAGO, Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Crash Champions, LLC ("Crash Champions" or "Crash" or the "Company"), one of the nation's largest independent collision repair MSOs with a leading presence in the greater-Midwest and Southern California markets, announced today its successful rebrand of Pacific Elite, formerly the largest family owned operator of collision repair shops in California. Crash Champions acquired Pacific Elite earlier this year and began transitioning its 23 collision repair centers to its nationally recognized brand in early November, with the final location changing its banner on December 1st.

"Since being united with Crash Champions' winning platform, Pacific Elite has benefited from enhanced resources and capabilities for customers, as well as increased growth and future expansion opportunities," said Tim Mullahey, President of Crash Champions and the former CEO of Pacific Elite. "Now with the transition to the Crash Champions brand, these 23 locations will finally take on the full identity of one of fastest growing MSOs in the collision repair industry, which will help cement the Company's positioning in the Southern California market."

As part of the rebrand, all Pacific Elite logo placements, branding, and color schemes have been transitioned to Crash Champions. This includes employee uniforms, building signage, and all marketing and administrative materials. Additionally, as of December 31st, the Pacific Elite website (www.pacificelite.com) will begin auto-forwarding to the Crash Champions website (www.crashchampions.com).

"Following the merger and integration process, this rebrand represents the final step in forging two of the leading names in the collision-repair industry into one," said Matt Ebert, founder and CEO of Crash Champions. "The decision to rebrand Pacific Elite was the result of a careful strategic review process conducted by the Company's leadership team. It is reflective of Crash's long-term strategy, which includes leveraging the recognized power of the Crash Champions brand – a proven asset with a strong reputation among consumers, carriers, and the broader U.S. collision repair industry. As we close out 2020, I'm excited to officially bring our brand to the West Coast and look forward to growing our presence in the Southern California market and beyond for years to come."

Crash Champions' merger with Pacific Elite created the fifth largest independent collision repair MSO in America. Today, the Company's footprint includes 52 locations employing more than 770 team members across six states, including 15 locations in the greater-Chicago area; six locations in Missouri; four locations in Ohio; one location in Milwaukee, WI; one location in Davenport, IA; and 25 locations in Southern California.

To learn more about Crash Champions, visit www.crashchampions.com , and watch our video here .

ABOUT CRASH CHAMPIONS

Crash Champions began in 1999 with a small shop in New Lenox, IL, called New Lenox Auto Body. After over 15 years of owning a small neighborhood collision center, Matt Ebert wanted to bring his vision to towns throughout the Chicagoland area. In 2014, the company's name was changed to Crash Champions-New Lenox and the brand began to grow. Since 2014, the Crash Champions organization has grown to have numerous collision centers throughout the Chicago market and became a regional leader in collision repair. In 2020, with Crash Champions' historic success, the company began its rapid growth strategy with its first out-of-market acquisition located in Columbus, OH. Today, Crash Champions is the 5th largest collision repair MSO, with over 50 locations across Illinois, Iowa, Ohio, Wisconsin, Missouri, and California. What makes Crash Champions truly different is its employees – each one embodies everything that it takes to be a true Champion. For more information, visit www.crashchampions.com.

