Crash Champions Rolls Out Nationwide Fix Now Pay Later Solutions with Sunbit

New personalized financing solutions give customers greater access to high-quality collision repairs with simple, 0% APR options

CHICAGO, May 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Crash Champions, one of the nation's fastest-growing founder-led collision repair providers, today announced the nationwide activation of its flexible financing solution, powered by Sunbit – the leading financial technology company building solutions for real life. The seamless pay-over-time service officially launched on May 8.

With the 'Fix Now Pay Later' services, eligible Crash Champions customers now have access to in-store or online financing — including three-month 0% APR options available for approved customers. The new service offering reflects Crash Champions' continued focus on creating a People First experience for customers navigating unexpected automotive repairs.

"We help people in a time of need, and our team is obsessed with creating a repair experience that is built upon that vision," said Crash Champions Chief Strategic Officer Ryan Downs. "Offering flexible payment options empowers our customers to access high-quality repairs in ways they wouldn't otherwise be able to. This is especially true as vehicles become more complex and repair costs continue to rise. We always strive to meet people where they are at by providing a friendly, professional experience, and we're thrilled to open this new door by offering our customers a flexible payment option."

The Sunbit-powered solution, integrated directly into Crash Champions' repair management system, CCC, allows customers to pay for repairs over time through flexible payment plans, making needed repairs more accessible and keeping cars safer. The technology streamlines the experience by assessing eligibility and presenting available payment plan options directly to customers before, during or after their visit.

Key features of the program include:

Fast and simple application process with no fees;

No hard credit check;

Flexible monthly payment options;

Every approved customer receives a 0% interest offer;

Over a 90% approval rate; and

Shop and customer dedicated support.

"Partnering with brands like Crash Champions helps more customers secure high-quality, certified repairs by bridging an important financing gap and delivering a better customer experience," said Oded Vakrat, Sunbit Vice President of Platform Partnerships. "The power of our best-in-class financial technology coupled with Crash Champions' proven operational excellence delivers a significant value proposition for automotive repair customers across the U.S."

Mark Fincher, Vice President of Product Management for CCC, said, "Sunbit is the modern, preferred way to pay over time for repairs and a welcome amenity for collision shops. I have no doubt that Crash Champions' decision to bring Sunbit's leading financing technology to their customers via the Consumer Financing integration inside CCC ONE will pay off exponentially with higher repair orders, better customer satisfaction and return business."

For more information about Crash Champions, visit www.crashchampions.com.

About Crash Champions

Crash Champions is one of the largest founder-led multi-shop operators (MSO) of high-quality collision repair service in the U.S., serving customers and business partners at more than 650 state-of-the-art repair centers across 38 states — including Crash Champions LUXE | EV Certified repair centers. The company was founded in 1999 as a single Chicago repair center by industry veteran Matt Ebert, a 2023 Winner of the EY Entrepreneur of the Year Midwest Award.

Crash Champions is proud to be Certified™ by Great Place To Work®. For more information and to locate a local repair center, visit crashchampions.com. Industry professionals interested in career opportunities at Crash Champions are encouraged to visit careers.crashchampions.com.

About Sunbit

Sunbit builds financial technology for real life. The company's financial technology products have helped millions of people ease the stress of paying for life's expenses by giving them more options on how and when they pay. Sunbit's BNPL technology is an introduction-point for millions of consumers who become repeat customers, at both the point-of-sale and through the company's card offerings. Sunbit is also available through service provider partners, cross-vertical platforms like Stripe, and vertical-specific platforms, as well as via no-fee credit cards for top retailers across the country. Despite never charging fees of any kind, Sunbit has achieved sustained profitable growth. Through a seamless approval process that delivers decisions quickly, Sunbit brings the speed and accessibility of online transactions to in-person purchases. For more information, visit sunbit.com.

Loans are made by Transportation Alliance Bank Inc., doing business as TAB Bank, which determines qualifications for and terms of credit. The Sunbit Card is issued by TAB Bank pursuant to a license from Visa U.S.A. Inc.

MEDIA CONTACT

Gaffney Bennett PR

[email protected]

SOURCE Crash Champions