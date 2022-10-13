Crate & Barrel Celebrates Artist Lucia Eames' Legacy & Symbolic Artwork Through First-Ever Home Collection

The collaboration includes expressive decor, textiles and entertaining essentials

CHICAGO, Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Crate & Barrel announced an exclusive collaboration with Lucia Eames (1930-2014), the multi-disciplinary artist whose media ranged from paper to COR-TEN steel, and whose work ranged from calligraphy to paper-thin collages to a wind harp nine stories tall. This newly released collection unearthed pieces from her archives to create spirited and artful decor, textiles and entertaining essentials that celebrate her love of nature.

Lucia Eames for Crate & Barrel collection

Lucia Eames's optimistic outlook on the wonders of the universe translates to a home collection that transitions seamlessly from holiday to year-round decor and entertaining. From ornaments and a menorah, to serveware, and pillows, the products play with shapes, shadows and contrasting palettes to bring joy to any space.

"Exploring the iconic design legacy of Lucia Eames alongside the Eames family was an extraordinary experience," said Sebastian Brauer, Senior Vice President of Product Design, Global Head of Metaverse. "Translating her original work and optimistic free spirit into a modern collection for new generations is a special and significant moment for American design and culture – and undoubtedly will delight people around the world helping spark joyful moments at home."

"My siblings and I, as well as our partner Form Portfolios, are thrilled to bring to life the art of Lucia Eames in this very special partnership with Crate & Barrel. We experience delight in her hope and humor, and now are excited to share Lucia Eames's gifts of spirit, joy and optimism with a wider audience to reach new generations of design lovers." Carla Atwood Hartman, Lead Archivist & Curator, Lucia Eames Archive.

Lucia Eames's style mixes a nod to her parents', designers Charles and Ray Eames, industrial design aesthetic with the beauty of nature. Her most famous works were recently brought to life again at Salone in Milan, through a solo exhibition titled "Lucia Eames: Seeing With The Heart."

Available exclusively at Crate & Barrel starting today, customers can shop the Lucia Eames for Crate & Barrel collection online and at select stores across the U.S. The new collection features 47 pieces and ranges in price from $7.95 - $399.95.

About Crate & Barrel Holdings, Inc.

Global specialty retailer Crate & Barrel Holdings Inc. creates homes with purpose, inspired by life, connecting the creative work of artisans and designers to people and places around the world. Known for high-quality products, exclusive designs and timeless style since 1962,

Crate & Barrel Holdings Inc. includes lifestyle brands Crate & Barrel, CB2, Crate & Kids, and Hudson Grace. Today, the company is a member of the Otto Group and operates over 100 Crate & Barrel, CB2 and Hudson Grace stores throughout the U.S. and Canada, with franchise locations in nine countries. More than 200 million customers visit the Company's stores and websites each year. To learn more, visit www.crateandbarrel.com .

About Lucia Eames

Lucia Eames (1930–2014) was a designer, mother, and only child of American architect and designer Charles Eames, and only step-daughter of designer and painter Ray Eames. She is best known for her sculptural metal works rendered in cut steel and bronze and her powerful graphic designs embedded in her paper art and interior objects. Today, her drawings, cutouts, photography and sketchbooks spanning decades, embedded with her hope and humor, are kept at the Lucia Eames Archives. The work of Lucia Eames is in public and private collections and can be seen in the living room of the Eames House — the legendary home built by her parents, designers Charles and Ray Eames.

About Form Portfolios

Dedicated to protecting and building legacies for classic and contemporary designers, Form Portfolios' mission is to elevate design by guiding designers and the families of iconic designers such as the Eames Family to create partnerships with retailers seeking the rediscovered or undiscovered. Form Portfolios is behind some of the most remarkable launches in recent years, including this new launch – Lucia Eames for Crate & Barrel – and the rebirth of Paul McCobb and the new Gianfranco Frattini collection at CB2. Form Portfolios was founded in 2016 and has offices in Providence, Rhode Island and Copenhagen, Denmark.

SOURCE Crate & Barrel