Crate & Barrel Debuts Cinematic Interiors Collection with Designer Tiffany Howell and Actor Laura Harrier

Enter a world of inspirational design through the eyes of Hollywood's latest design duo.

CHICAGO, April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Crate & Barrel is pleased to announce a collaboration with acclaimed designer Tiffany Howell and actor Laura Harrier. The 87 piece collection features products in categories across the home including furniture, lighting, textiles and decor. The assortment of the collection balances elegance and surprise, transforming sculpture into dramatic statements of interior glamour.

Tiffany Howell and Laura Harrier for Crate & Barrel

The friendship turned creative partnership between founder of design studio Night Palm Tiffany Howell and Hollywood darling Laura Harrier is grounded in their affinity for vintage cinema and iconic fashion. This poignant expression of a shared design language was clearly translated into the modern heritage essence of Crate & Barrel's quality product.

The aesthetic is grounded in a rich 1970s-inspired palette of tobacco, copper, and cream as seen in the Evening Muse Floor Lamp and Portal Full Length Wall Mirror. Everyday rituals, such as moments at the Cinema Vanity or evenings spent around the Laurent Dining Table, are reimagined as luxurious, artful objects, blending fashion's intimacy with decor's permanence.

"The thoughtfulness in each piece really mattered to us. The shape, the line, the way it all comes together," said Tiffany Howell and Laura Harrier. "This felt like a shared language more than a collaboration, translating our love of vintage fashion into furniture and objects, creating the kind of treasures we're always searching for."

"With Tiffany and Laura, we set out to create a world that is a reflection of their iconic style and spirit—where the glamour of vintage fashion and cinema is reimagined through a modern lens." said Sebastian Brauer, Senior Vice President of Product Design at Crate & Barrel. "The collection plays with contrasts: polish and softness, structure and curve, nostalgia and newness. We used a luxe material palette of Burl- wood, lacquer, velvets, grasscloth and mouth-blown glass as the foundation for timeless pieces that make a statement, but live with ease."

"With this collaboration we are inviting our customers to inhabit an immersive, exclusive world of vintage fashion and rich elegance," said Alicia Waters, Brand President, Crate & Barrel and Crate & Kids. "Our goal is for shoppers to feel the pulse of this glamorous inspiration in their own homes."

The Howell x Harrier for Crate & Barrel collection is now available to shop online at https://www.crateandbarrel.com/collaborations/howell-x-harrier-collection/1, and via the Crate & Barrel iOS app.

About Crate & Barrel Holdings, Inc.

Global specialty retailer Crate & Barrel Holdings Inc. curates inspiration for the modern home, connecting the creative work of artisans and designers to people and places around the world. Known for high-quality products, exclusive designs, and timeless style since 1962, Crate & Barrel Holdings Inc. includes lifestyle brands Crate & Barrel, CB2, Crate & Kids, and Hudson Grace. Today, the company is a member of the Otto Group and operates over 100 Crate & Barrel, CB2, and Hudson Grace stores throughout the U.S. and Canada, with franchise locations in nine countries. More than 200 million customers visit the Company's stores and websites each year. To learn more, visit www.crateandbarrel.com/about-us.

SOURCE Crate & Barrel Holdings, Inc.