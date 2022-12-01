Crate & Barrel Unveils Exclusive New GE Profile™ Smart Mixer

First of its kind mixer brings modern, connected features to a kitchen staple like Auto Sense Technology to remove the guesswork from baking

CHICAGO, Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Crate & Barrel unveils the new exclusive GE Profile™ Smart Mixer with Auto Sense. Designed to deliver smart solutions that simplify modern life, this powerful new stand mixer uses cutting-edge technology to give customers the confidence to mix, whip, cream, and emulsify to perfection every time so they can focus on the joy of baking.

Crate & Barrel's exclusive launch of the GE Profile™ Smart Mixer with Auto Sense

The new GE Profile™ Mixer is packed with smart technology and connected, revolutionary features. The Built-in Smart Scale precisely weighs ingredients in the mixing bowl so bakers can ensure exact measurements without the need for additional equipment. Auto Sense Technology actively monitors changes in texture and viscosity through motor torque feedback to optimize mixing performance. Overmixing and undermixing fails are no longer a risk in recipes1 that previously required intuition and experience, as an automatic shut-off feature will turn the mixer off when completion is reached. Additionally, the GE Profile™ Smart Mixer is voice controlled, allowing bakers total control and the ability to leave their hands free to flour, shape and plate without interruption.

Included with the GE Profile™ Smart Mixer, the SmartHQ app takes baking to the next level with more than a dozen guided recipes that offer step-by-step instructions connected to the mixer to take users through the entire process seamlessly. The mixer will continue to enhance its offerings with new features and recipes pushed as over-the-air updates via GE Profile Connect+.

The first Smart Mixer with an advanced digital brushless DC motor system in the U.S., the GE Profile™ Smart Mixer runs at a lower temperature for extended life and consistent high power that can work through the tough batches and stiff doughs without overheating or stalling.

"The kitchen serves many purposes these days. Bringing exclusive new technology forward that can help our customers make their time in the kitchen more efficient and fun is a priority for us," said Alicia Waters, Executive Vice President of Crate & Barrel. "Partnering with GE Appliances to exclusively launch this mixer removes the guesswork for our customers in a truly innovative way, as well as makes delicious recipes accessible to all levels of home chefs and bakers."

"We are so proud of the GE Profile™ Smart Mixer. We strive to make our consumers' lives easier through technology, and we believe that this product disrupts the category by responding to the pain points of baking enthusiasts with connected features that bring confidence for any level of experience," said Andre Zdanow, Executive Director of Small Appliances for GE Appliances. "Crate & Barrel is the ideal partner for us to launch this exciting new product, just in time for holiday baking season."

Available exclusively at Crate & Barrel starting today, customers can shop the GE Profile™ Smart Mixer online and at select stores across the U.S., starting at $999.

1 Based on recipes available in the app. Recipes will continue to be added and updated over time.

