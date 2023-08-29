CrateDB Announces New Executive Leadership Appointments

CrateDB strengthens leadership team with appointments of new SVP Sales, SVP Marketing and VP Product.

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CrateDB, the hyper-fast database that truly scales, today announced three new members to its Executive team and one Executive promotion, just a few months after the nomination of his new CEO, Lars Färnström.

CrateDB Executive Appointments.
Lars Färnström, CrateDB CEO.

Steve van den Berg joins Crate as SVP Sales, bringing with him a wealth of sales management experience acquired from the database and data management industry, where he has successfully expanded the international presence of numerous software companies, including Precisely, EDB (PostgreSQL), Datastax (Cassandra), IBM, Selligent and Goldengate Software. With his deep expertise in constructing sales teams and cultivating partner ecosystems in the database and data management space, Steve will play a crucial role in accelerating Crate's growth and facilitating its international expansion.

Stephane Castellani joins CrateDB as SVP Marketing, after several years as VP Global Marketing at Axway - leader in middleware integration software - where he successfully drove the company go-to-market strategy on several product lines, redefined the digital marketing strategy, scaled demand generation, and industrialized marketing operations. Before joining Axway in 2014, he founded a couple of companies - one AdTech startup and one IT architecture consulting firm - and worked at a few other software vendors such as HPE and Systar.

Christian Kurze joins CrateDB as VP Product, after several years at MongoDB where he was leading the solutions architecture team and helped scaling the business in the Central & Eastern European region with hyper-growth. He has more than 15 years of experience in the software industry where he has held several positions in early-stage start-ups, scale-ups, and consulting. Prior to MongoDB, he opened the Central European market for Denodo - a leader in Data Virtualization.

Anna Dreier has been promoted to VP People & Culture, after 4 years growing and structuring the global People & Operations team at CrateDB. She has more than 10 years of experience in Human Resources, Management Consulting and Management Development. Prior to CrateDB, she worked for PricewaterhouseCoopers as a Management Consultant in the Financial Service Industry where she focused on Strategy, Change Management and Process Optimization.

"I am extremely proud to have such high caliber people in our Management Team. Each will bring key contributions to supporting our international growth. This is a testament to CrateDB's attractiveness as an employer and a great signal to all our customers and investors."
Lars Färnström, CEO

CrateDB offers a robust distributed SQL database designed for high performance, high scalability, ease of use and optimized footprint. It is the perfect database for time-series, IoT, AI/ML, application backend, log analysis, geospatial tracking and digital twins. CrateDB is trusted by hundreds of companies worldwide, ranging from innovative startups to large established brands. CrateDB has offices in the Silicon Valley and in several European countries. More information on http://www.cratedb.com 

