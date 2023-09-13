Crave Brothers Announces 2023 Hispanic Heritage Month Recipe Contest

News provided by

Crave Brothers Farmstead Cheese

13 Sep, 2023, 10:00 ET

WATERLOO, Wis., Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- To celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month, Sept. 15Oct. 15, Crave Brothers Farmstead Cheese invites home chefs, recipe enthusiasts and culinary aficionados to participate in its 2023 Hispanic Heritage Month Recipe Contest! Winners can earn prizes by crafting their favorite Hispanic dish using Crave Brothers cheeses. Submissions will be open from Sept. 15Oct. 15.

To enter, submit recipes reflecting an authentic Hispanic dish or spin on your favorite Hispanic recipe. Recipes can reflect an appetizer/side dish (including salads), main entrée, and/or dessert.

Recipes must use one or more Crave Brothers cheeses including Fresh Mozzarella, Mascarpone, Chocolate Mascarpone, Farmers Rope String Cheese/Oaxaca, and/or Cheddar Cheese Curds. Entrants may submit a maximum of three entries. The first-place winner will take home a $200 cash prize. The second-place winner will score a Crave Brothers Sampler Gift Box and Crave Brothers Chocolate Mascarpone Pie Gift Box; while the third-place winner will earn a Crave Brothers Sampler Gift Box.

"Cooking is something that undoubtedly brings people together," said George Crave, founder of Crave Brothers Farmstead Cheese. "We're excited to spotlight some authentic, diverse recipes in celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month."  

The contest is free to enter. Submissions must include a typed recipe that yields 6-8 servings and a photo of the finished recipe. Email entries and questions to Roseanne Crave, sales and marketing manager, at [email protected]. Crave Brothers staff and family will judge recipes using a criterion of authenticity, creativity, flavor and use of their artisan cheeses. Winners will be contacted via email and publicly announced on Crave's Facebook page in November.

Upon entering, all recipes and photos become property of Crave Brothers Farmstead Cheese LLC and may be used in future promotions. Find products locally at Woodman's Market, Metcalfe's Market, Sendik's Food Market, Whole Foods or on Crave's website.

About Crave Brothers    

The Crave family farms 2,500 acres of productive land in south-central Wisconsin, growing soybeans, corn and alfalfa to use as nutritious feed for their Holstein cows. From the biodigester to water recovery and recycling, sustainability is top-of-mind on the farm and cheese factory. The Crave Brothers Farm LLC and Crave Brothers Farmstead Cheese LLC use 100% green power and are carbon-negative businesses. Crave Brothers Farmstead Cheese produces Fresh Mozzarella, Mascarpone, Part-skim Mozzarella, Oaxaca, Farmer's Rope String Cheese and Fresh Cheddar Cheese Curds.   

SOURCE Crave Brothers Farmstead Cheese

