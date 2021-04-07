Crave Brothers Farmstead Cheese Delivers a Taste of Mexico with Only Oaxaca Cheese Sustainably Produced in Wisconsin

WATERLOO, Wis., April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Crave Brothers Farmstead Cheese delivers a taste of Mexico this Cinco de Mayo with its handmade, farm fresh and authentic Oaxaca cheese. The traditional, semi-hard artisan cheese is made by stretching Mozzarella into long ribbons that are wound into a knot and is the only Oaxaca cheese produced, sustainably, in the state of Wisconsin. Oaxaca cheese originated in Italy but was brought to Mexico by Dominican friars who settled in the state of Oaxaca.

Oaxaca is a Mexican name for semi-soft, white and string-like Hispanic-style cheese that is made from pasteurized cow's milk. It has a savory, mellow buttery flavor and is a superb melting cheese. This makes it the ideal stuffing for enchiladas, poblano peppers and quesadillas. The cheese can also be shredded and used as a garnish on beans, tacos, tostadas and soups.

Crave Brothers Farmstead Cheese sells 8 oz., 10 oz., 12 oz., 16 oz., 3 lb. and 5 lb. portions of Oaxaca cheese, also known as Farmer's Rope, at retailers throughout the U.S. including Whole Foods and H-E-B. The third-generation farmers have been handmaking Oaxaca cheese since 2000. In addition to Oaxaca, cheese lovers can enjoy their Fresh Mozzarella and Mascarpone cheeses and Fresh Cheddar Cheese Curds.

Crave Brothers Farmstead Cheese offers sweet, creamy mascarpone and chocolate mascarpone cheese. These items are some of the brand's most popular cheeses and are key ingredients in decadent desserts and pair well with fruit. The cheese can be purchased individually and in gift boxes online and at retailers throughout the U.S. including Whole Foods.

Here are three delicious recipes to make in celebration of Cinco De Mayo using Crave Brothers Farmstead Cheese's Oaxaca and Mascarpone cheeses:

About Crave Brothers Farmstead Cheese

The Crave family farms 2,500 acres of productive land in south-central Wisconsin, growing soybeans, corn and alfalfa to use as nutritious feed for their Holstein cows. From the biodigester to water recovery and recycling, sustainability is top-of-mind on the farm. The Crave Brothers Farm LLC and Crave Brothers Farmstead Cheese LLC use 100% green power and are carbon-negative businesses. Crave Brothers Farmstead Cheese produces Fresh Mozzarella, Mascarpone, Part-skim Mozzarella, Oaxaca, Farmer's Rope String Cheese and Fresh Cheddar Cheese Curds in white, yellow and jalapeño varieties.

