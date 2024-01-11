Crave Brothers Gives Back with 'Udderly in Love' Valentine's Day Gift Boxes

News provided by

Crave Brothers Farmstead Cheese

11 Jan, 2024, 10:00 ET

Send a cheese-gram to someone special to benefit the American Heart Association

WATERLOO, Wis., Jan. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- You've heard of a candy-gram, but what about a cheese-gram? Now until the end of February, Crave Brothers Farmstead Cheese will offer cheese-grams to send to a sweetheart, friends or family. After all, who wouldn't want to spread the love with the gift of fresh, sustainably made Wisconsin cheese?

The Udderly in Love Gift Box will put you in the MOO-d for the month of love with Crave's handcrafted Heart-Shaped Mozzarella and award-winning Chocolate Mascarpone. Each gift box comes with your choice of one of three customizable Valentine's Day notes featuring real cows from the Crave Brothers Farm. Meet Gracious, Luna, Susie and Lola, and select the best personality match for your favorite Valentine. 

Card choices contain greetings including:

  • "I'm Over the MOO-n for You!"
  • "Our Friendship is A-MOO-Zing"
  • "Someone Loves Moo!"

During checkout, shoppers can write a message for their card, which Crave will hand-write and include with the box upon sending. Each box retails for $12 and can be purchased online.

To celebrate the month of love and hearts, Crave Brothers will donate 5% of all proceeds from its online store during February to the American Heart Association. 

Heart-Shaped Mozzarella is the perfect addition to your next get-together charcuterie board, and award-winning Chocolate Mascarpone is a hit in date night desserts and on dessert boards with fruit or cookies. Find more recipes on the Crave Brothers website and order your Udderly in Love Gift Box today!

About Crave Brothers

The Crave family farms 3,000 acres of productive land in south-central Wisconsin, growing corn, alfalfa, wheat, soybeans, grass hay and pasture to use as nutritious feed for their herd of Holstein cattle. From the biodigester to water recovery and recycling, sustainability is top-of-mind on the farm and cheese factory. The Crave Brothers Farm LLC and Crave Brothers Farmstead Cheese produce and use green power as part of their sustainable dairy production model. Crave Brothers Farmstead Cheese produces Fresh Mozzarella, Mascarpone, Chocolate Mascarpone, Part-skim Mozzarella, Oaxaca, Farmer's Rope String Cheese and Fresh Cheddar Cheese Curds. 

SOURCE Crave Brothers Farmstead Cheese

Also from this source

Add a Sweet Twist to This Year's Holiday Cookie Exchange with Crave Brothers Farmstead Cheese

Looking for unique, delicious and easy recipes that will wow guests at your next cookie exchange? Crave Brothers Farmstead Cheese suggests adding a...

Crave Brothers Announces 2023 Hispanic Heritage Month Recipe Contest Winners

Crave Brothers Farmstead Cheese is proud to announce the winners of the 2023 Hispanic Heritage Month Recipe Contest. Crave received entries across...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Food & Beverages

Image1

Agriculture

Image1

Retail

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.