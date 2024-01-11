Crave Brothers Gives Back with 'Udderly in Love' Valentine's Day Gift Boxes

Send a cheese-gram to someone special to benefit the American Heart Association

WATERLOO, Wis., Jan. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- You've heard of a candy-gram, but what about a cheese-gram? Now until the end of February, Crave Brothers Farmstead Cheese will offer cheese-grams to send to a sweetheart, friends or family. After all, who wouldn't want to spread the love with the gift of fresh, sustainably made Wisconsin cheese?

The Udderly in Love Gift Box will put you in the MOO-d for the month of love with Crave's handcrafted Heart-Shaped Mozzarella and award-winning Chocolate Mascarpone. Each gift box comes with your choice of one of three customizable Valentine's Day notes featuring real cows from the Crave Brothers Farm. Meet Gracious, Luna, Susie and Lola, and select the best personality match for your favorite Valentine.

Card choices contain greetings including:

"I'm Over the MOO-n for You!"

"Our Friendship is A-MOO-Zing"

"Someone Loves Moo!"

During checkout, shoppers can write a message for their card, which Crave will hand-write and include with the box upon sending. Each box retails for $12 and can be purchased online.

To celebrate the month of love and hearts, Crave Brothers will donate 5% of all proceeds from its online store during February to the American Heart Association.

Heart-Shaped Mozzarella is the perfect addition to your next get-together charcuterie board, and award-winning Chocolate Mascarpone is a hit in date night desserts and on dessert boards with fruit or cookies. Find more recipes on the Crave Brothers website and order your Udderly in Love Gift Box today!

About Crave Brothers

The Crave family farms 3,000 acres of productive land in south-central Wisconsin, growing corn, alfalfa, wheat, soybeans, grass hay and pasture to use as nutritious feed for their herd of Holstein cattle. From the biodigester to water recovery and recycling, sustainability is top-of-mind on the farm and cheese factory. The Crave Brothers Farm LLC and Crave Brothers Farmstead Cheese produce and use green power as part of their sustainable dairy production model. Crave Brothers Farmstead Cheese produces Fresh Mozzarella, Mascarpone, Chocolate Mascarpone, Part-skim Mozzarella, Oaxaca, Farmer's Rope String Cheese and Fresh Cheddar Cheese Curds.

SOURCE Crave Brothers Farmstead Cheese