Crave Brothers Takes Home Three First Place Honors at Wisconsin State Fair Dairy Products Contest

WATERLOO, Wis., June 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Crave Brothers Farmstead Cheese signature cheeses took home top honors in their classes at the 2024 Wisconsin State Fair Dairy Products Contest on June 20 at Wisconsin State Fair Park. Crave was awarded three first place finishes with their Unflavored Cheese Curds, Mascarpone and Oaxaca cheeses.

Crave Brothers' accolades by class are as follows:

Unflavored Cheese Curds: Cheese Curds (1 st )

) Latin American Cheese class: Oaxaca (1 st )

(1 ) Soft and Spreadable Cheese open class: Mascarpone (1st)

"We're so proud of our team and honored to win these coveted awards," said Mark Crave, Managing Partner of Crave Brothers. "We're in America's Dairyland, home of some of world's best cheesemakers so a win here is especially meaningful."

Crave Brothers' squeaky fresh cheese curds are great to eat on their own and add a delicious twist to a variety of meals from burgers to casseroles. Melt their Oaxaca on pizza or enjoy in recipes like nachos and quesadillas. Velvety mascarpone works well with either sweet or savory pairings especially desserts, charcuterie boards and fruit trays. Visit Crave Brothers Farmstead Cheese website and purchase their award-winning cheese today.

The Wisconsin State Fair Dairy Products Contest is hosted each year in partnership with the Wisconsin State Fair and Wisconsin State Fair Dairy Promotion Board. The Wisconsin State Fair Dairy Promotion Board works to celebrate and advocate for the licensed dairy manufacturers across the state of Wisconsin, hosting their annual competition with nearly 50 classes and other special awards to honor Wisconsin's dairy producers. This year's contest had over 460 entries.

About Crave Brothers

The Crave family farms 2,500 acres of productive land in south-central Wisconsin, growing soybeans, corn and alfalfa to use as nutritious feed for their Holstein cows. From the biodigester to water recovery and recycling, sustainability is top-of-mind on the farm and cheese factory. The Crave Brothers Farm LLC and Crave Brothers Farmstead Cheese LLC use 100% green power and are carbon-negative businesses. Crave Brothers Farmstead Cheese produces Fresh Mozzarella, Mascarpone, Part-skim Mozzarella, Oaxaca, Farmer's Rope String Cheese and Fresh Cheddar Cheese Curds.

SOURCE Crave Brothers Farmstead Cheese