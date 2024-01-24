Crave Hot Dogs & BBQ Opens in Mansfield, Texas

News provided by

Crave Franchising LLC

24 Jan, 2024, 09:11 ET

MANSFIELD, Texas, Jan. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Crave Hot Dogs & BBQ, is a fast-casual restaurant chain that has captured the hearts of food enthusiasts nationwide. Crave is thrilled to announce the grand opening of its latest location in Mansfield, Texas located at 121 Debbie Lane, Suite 131, Mansfield, TX, 76063. Guests enjoyed some ax throwing fun and quenched their thirst with delicious local crafts on tap!

Crave Hot Dogs & BBQ takes pride in its diverse and enticing menu, featuring specialty hot dogs and BBQ. From the Cheesy Mac Dog, a jumbo all-beef hot dog loaded with cheddar cheese, bacon, and creamy mac & cheese, to the savory pulled pork, pulled chicken, and brisket options, every dish is crafted with care and precision. The showstopper at Crave is the self-pour beer wall, offering patrons an extensive selection of domestics, crafts, ciders, and more on tap. Crave goes beyond just being a fantastic dining destination. Mansfield is taking entertainment to a whole new level with axe-throwing lanes. Immerse yourself in the thrill of throwing real axes at targets while digital projectors bring interactive games like Tic Tac Toe and Duck Hunt to life on the boards. It's an adrenaline-packed activity that adds a unique twist to your Crave experience.

Don't miss out on the fun, flavors, and fantastic savings. Download the Crave App today, and embark on a culinary journey like no other. For more information on catering services, event schedules, and the axe-throwing experience, visit www.iwantcrave.com

CONTACT: Samantha Rincione, [email protected]

SOURCE Crave Franchising LLC

Crave Hot Dogs & BBQ Hosts Unforgettable Oktoberfest Celebration with a Mouthwatering Limited-Time Menu

Crave Hot Dogs & BBQ, the beloved fast-casual restaurant franchise known for its delectable menu and self-pour beer walls, is gearing up for a...
Crave Hot Dogs & BBQ Celebrates a Banner Year of Success and Recognition in 2023

rave Hot Dogs & BBQ, a beloved fast-casual dining concept founded in 2018 is thrilled to announce that it is having a remarkable 2023. The company,...
