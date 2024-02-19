Crave Hot Dogs & BBQ rapidly expands Food Trucks across US

MANSFIELD, Texas, Feb. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Crave Hot Dogs & BBQ , the beloved fast-casual franchise, is celebrating the success of its food truck venture, which has been rolling out across the US to include New Jersey, North Carolina, South Carolina, Texas, Virginia, Tennessee, Georgia, Arizona and Florida. With irresistible flavors and unparalleled convenience, Crave's food trucks have become a hit at events and gatherings, captivating food enthusiasts and franchisees alike.

Since the launch of their food truck model in 2020, Crave Hot Dogs & BBQ has been capturing the hearts and taste buds of communities nationwide. From the bustling streets of New Jersey to the vibrant neighborhoods of Georgia, Crave's food trucks have become synonymous with mouthwatering delights and unforgettable dining experiences.

"Our food trucks have been a game-changer for Crave Hot Dogs & BBQ, allowing us to bring our delicious offerings directly to our customers," said Samantha Rincione, CEO and Co-Founder at Crave Hot Dogs & BBQ. "The popularity of our food trucks speaks to the strength of our brand and the quality of our products, and we're thrilled to see them making waves across many states. We expect to add 10-15 trucks to the fleet this year"

The secret to Crave's food trucks lies in its winning combination of convenience, quality, and variety. Whether serving up specialty hot dogs, pulled chicken, pulled pork, or brisket sandwiches, each Crave food truck offers a diverse menu that caters to every taste preference. The famous Mac N Brisket Sandwich, a tantalizing fusion of tender brisket and creamy macaroni and cheese, has become a fan favorite, alongside classics like the New Yorker Hot Dog and Pulled Chicken Nachos.

In addition to delighting taste buds, Crave's food trucks offer a franchising opportunity for entrepreneurs looking to tap into the fast-casual food market. With a proven business model and a strong brand presence, Crave Hot Dogs & BBQ provides franchisees with the tools and support needed in the competitive food industry.

To learn more about owning a Crave Hot Dogs & BBQ franchise, potential franchisees are encouraged to reach out to Crave at [email protected] or visit the official website at iwantcrave.com . Stay connected with Facebook , Instagram and Twitter .

