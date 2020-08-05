Crave Hot Dogs and BBQ goes Nationwide with Food Trucks!

Crave has partnered with Jordan Schild of Premiere Food Trucks, which allows them to have the ability to have food trucks nationwide. "We have seen a very large increase in demand for Crave food Trucks and want to be able to produce these trucks for franchisees and have them available nationwide." Crave said." It is very important to meet the demand of our customers and be able to have Crave trucks and locations located throughout the US where our followers and customers can grab fast and affordable BBQ and hot dogs." These trucks will allow people with most any investment level to be able to become a Crave Franchisee.

The truck will offer a full Crave menu and other options as well. Currently Crave is in negotiations for food trucks in Florida, Tennessee and Nevada.

If you are interested in owning a Crave Food Truck please email [email protected] or visit our website for more information at www.iwantcrave.com

SOURCE Crave Franchising LLC

