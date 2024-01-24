Craveworthy Brands Announces Monumental Move to Acquire Interest in Dirty Dough Cookies to Harness Momentum and Fuel Growth Post Cookie War

Recently-Established Platform Company Grows Portfolio of Brands, Projects $1 Billion in Systemwide Sales Within Five Years

SOUTH ELGIN, Ill., Jan. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Craveworthy Brands, the platform company behind Wing It On!, The Budlong, Krafted Burger + Tap, Genghis Grill, BD's Mongolian Grill, Flat Top Grill, Lucky Cat Poke Co., Pastizza, Scramblin' Ed's, and Soom Soom Mediterranean, announces a deal to acquire a significant stake of Dirty Dough Cookies giving the cookie brand experiencing explosive growth, full access to the Craveworthy's leadership team and platform company resources.

Dirty Dough, known for offering an irresistible and delicious array of uniquely crafted cookies, is now the 11th announced brand under the Craveworthy Brands portfolio and is projected to double in size over the next year. This acquisition marks the platform company's first snack brand and one of the biggest deals for Craveworthy Brands to date.

Founded in 2018 by Bennett Maxwell, Dirty Dough boasts over 55 locations, 10 food trucks, more than 40 stores under construction, and 450 franchises sold. This new chapter with Craveworthy Brands signals a promising future for the company, characterized by growth, innovation, and a continued focus on quality and community.

Gregg Majewski, Founder & CEO of Craveworthy Brands, has been appointed CEO of Dirty Dough Cookies, contributing to the growth of the company at a pivotal time with vast expansion underway.

"We are so excited to bring the Dirty Dough team into the Craveworthy family. As a platform company with our experience and capabilities, this deal is a perfect fit because this is what we do best," said Majewski. "We super-charge amazing brands and give them what they need to thrive. Bennett and his team have grown very fast in a very short amount of time, which makes this the perfect point in their development trajectory for a partner like Craveworthy Brands."

The Dirty Dough corporate team will remain at the helm of the day-to-day operation and will now be led by Gregg Majewski. This strategic move gives the Dirty Dough team full access to Craveworthy's resources, including supply chain, culinary, training, technology, franchise development, and marketing.

"Bringing Gregg on board and aligning with Craveworthy Brands marks a pivotal moment for Dirty Dough," said Bennett Maxwell. "Gregg's proven track record and Craveworthy's innovative brand portfolio open up exciting new horizons for us. We're thrilled to embark on this journey together, elevating the Dirty Dough experience to new heights."

Collaborating with Craveworthy Brands, Dirty Dough aims to build on this success, pushing boundaries in the market. Investors are offered versatile opportunities, including direct investment options in either Dirty Dough or Craveworthy Brands. This strategic approach is anticipated to foster mutual growth and success for both entities.

Eager to bring new owner-operator franchise partners under its umbrella, Craveworthy Brands is actively seeking growth-minded individuals who are hungry for success and ready to plug into the platform's systems to ignite growth and opportunity.

For more information about Craveworthy Brands please go to www.craveworthybrands.com. For more about the franchise opportunities, please visit www.craveworthybrands.com/franchising.

About Dirty Dough

Dirty Dough is a rapidly growing cookie franchise offering an irresistible and delicious array of uniquely crafted cookies. Embodying the motto, "Life gets messy, it's what's inside that counts," Dirty Dough's cookies are engineered from the inside out, featuring inventive combinations of layers, mix-ins, or fillings. Dirty Dough champions the uniqueness of its cookies and the diverse community of entrepreneurs it supports. Committed to mental well-being, Dirty Dough has always had a mental health initiative baked into its own DNA, mirroring its motto and ensuring a focus on internal richness over external perfection. For more information, visit www.dirtydough.com.

About Craveworthy Brands

Craveworthy Brands, the parent company of Wing It On!, The Budlong, Krafted Burger + Tap, Genghis Grill, BD's Mongolian Grill, Flat Top Grill, Lucky Cat Poke Co., Pastizza, Scramblin' Ed's Soom Soom Mediterranean, and Dirty Dough Cookies, is dedicated to invigorating and supercharging legacy brands while nurturing and growing emerging brands. The company brings together diverse, but complementary brands and an accomplished leadership team. In addition to running and growing great restaurant brands, Craveworthy is active in the communities it serves and creates unique career opportunities for its team members. Bridging the distinctive individuality of its brands with a shared culture and spirit of collaboration, the company's goal is to create truly unique and craveworthy experiences every day, every shift and at every turn. Learn more about Craveworthy and its brands at CraveworthyBrands.com.

SOURCE Craveworthy Brands