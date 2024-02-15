Craveworthy Brands Disrupts Status Quo with Crowdfunding Initiative

Expanding Platform Company Invites Investors of all Backgrounds to Own a Slice of the Pie, Ahead of Projected Growth

SOUTH ELGIN, Ill., Feb. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Craveworthy Brands, the innovative fast casual restaurant platform company behind Dirty Dough, Wing It On!, The Budlong, Krafted Burger + Tap, Genghis Grill, BD's Mongolian Grill, Flat Top Grill, Lucky Cat Poke Co., Pastizza, Scramblin' Ed's, and Soom Soom Mediterranean, has launched an equity crowd funding campaign to raise growth capital through the Issuance platform. The bold move breaks down barriers, giving the public an opportunity to invest in, and grow, alongside the company's expanding portfolio of restaurant brands. The company aims to fuel expansion and tech innovation through investments from community members, starting as low as $500.

Having recently acquired a significant stake in Dirty Dough, the cookie franchise known for its irresistible and delicious array of uniquely crafted cookies, Craveworthy Brands continues to demonstrate how its seasoned leadership team has the advantage when it comes to supercharging the 11 emerging and legacy brands in its portfolio, each projected to grow exponentially in the coming years.

Through regulated crowdfunding from now until June, Craveworthy Brands will exchange $5 million worth of Class A securities for cash investments. In the first six hours of crowdfunding efforts, the campaign raised $200,000 from 60 unique investors. Thus far, the company has raised nearly $450,000.

"Our mission is to seek out unique restaurant concepts, simplify their operation and scale them into household names. Thanks to our crowdfunding campaign, anyone who's a part of our community like friends, employees, partners or guests can play a pivotal role in the future of brands in our growing portfolio," said Craveworthy Brands CEO Gregg Majewski. "At Craveworthy Brands, we're not afraid to do things differently. Crowdfunding is an integral part of our mission to disrupt the status quo and make this industry more inclusive – to give others an opportunity to own a slice of the Craveworthy pie."

Funds raised through this campaign will help finance the company's strategic plan to build additional corporate locations and to grow top line revenue across the system with innovative tech solutions – ultimately powering its franchising initiative. Craveworthy Brands aims to raise $5 million by June, 2024.

Beyond its crowdfunding investor campaign, Craveworthy Brands is actively seeking growth-minded individuals who are hungry for success as new owner-operator franchise partners.

For more information about the crowdfunding opportunity with Craveworthy Brands, please go to https://issuanceexpress.com/craveworthy-regcf/.

For more information about Craveworthy Brands please go to www.craveworthybrands.com. For more about the franchise opportunities, please visit www.craveworthybrands.com/franchising.

About Craveworthy Brands
Craveworthy Brands, the parent company of Wing It On!, The Budlong, Krafted Burger + Tap, Genghis Grill, BD's Mongolian Grill, Flat Top Grill, Lucky Cat Poke Co., Pastizza, Scramblin' Ed's Soom Soom Mediterranean, and Dirty Dough Cookies, is dedicated to invigorating and supercharging legacy brands while nurturing and growing emerging brands. The company brings together diverse, but complementary brands and an accomplished leadership team. In addition to running and growing great restaurant brands, Craveworthy is active in the communities it serves and creates unique career opportunities for its team members. Bridging the distinctive individuality of its brands with a shared culture and spirit of collaboration, the company's goal is to create truly unique and craveworthy experiences every day, every shift and at every turn. Learn more about Craveworthy and its brands at CraveworthyBrands.com.  

SOURCE Craveworthy Brands

