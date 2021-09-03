Craving A Mouthwatering Meal, Savory Snack Or Tasty Sweet Treat In The Houston Area? Wienerschnitzel Has What You Need!

HOUSTON, Sept. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

WHAT: Wienerschnitzel, the world's largest hot dog chain, is excited to announce the grand opening of its newest restaurant in Houston, Texas.

WHO: The Southern California based restaurant chain, known for its delicious mouthwatering hot dogs, savory chili, and delicious desserts, serves over 120 million hot dogs annually. Wienerschnitzel is the world's largest hot dog chain and has developed a cult-following over its 60 years of service.

WHY: There are over three dozen Wienerschnitzels in the great state of Texas, but this is the first location in Houston.



WHEN: September 2, 2021

WHERE: 3538 Highway 6 South

Houston, TX 77082

About Wienerschnitzel

Founded by John Galardi in 1961 with a single hot dog stand in Wilmington, Calif., Wienerschnitzel is one of the real pioneers of the quick-service food industry. The World's Largest Hot Dog Chain now serves more than 120 million hot dogs annually – and fueled by a mission of "Serving Food to Serve Others," also gives back a percentage of profits to its charitable partners. Based in Irvine, Calif., Wienerschnitzel operates or franchises 327 restaurants in 11 states. It is part of the Galardi Group, which is also the parent company of Hamburger Stand and Tastee-Freez LLC. Visit our Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or YouTube to learn more about the brand. To place a food order online, for pick up or delivery, please visit www.wienerschnitzel.com.

