Crayola and OceanX Announce Tidal Wave Partnership

The multi-faceted relationship aligns both organization's goals— to educate young leaders through creativity, imagination, wonder and exploration . The on-going partnership will develop a pipeline of co-branded immersive experiences, creativity products and educational content. Two partnership elements launching this month include a Crayola Experience Home Adventure Kit Ocean Edition created in partnership with OceanX and an innovative OceanX takeover of brand's Crayola Experience family attractions.

Partnership to bring the wonders of the ocean to the next generation through imagination and creativity.

"Creating experiences that help children bring their imagination to life, learn through creativity, and build an emotional connection is in the DNA of both of our organizations," said Victoria Lozano, Executive Vice President & General Manager of Crayola Attractions and Retail. "The OceanX collaboration will cultivate a sense of wonder for the ocean by engaging tens of thousands of children in a fun and amazing experience through the mysterious playground of the deep blue."

"Crayola and OceanX are two organizations both dedicated to pushing creative boundaries and expanding the collective imagination. We're so excited to partner on this project inviting young explorers across the nation to discover the uncharted and largely unexplored underwater universe," said Mark Dalio, OceanX Founder and Creative Director.

Founded in 2018 by Ray Dalio and Mark Dalio, OceanX fosters awareness of and passion for the oceans through exploration and storytelling. The organization combines cutting-edge science, the next-gen technology of its marine research and exploration vessel—OceanXplorer—and compelling media to excite, educate and connect audiences to these vast bodies of water.

Crayola Experience Home Adventures

The Crayola Experience Home Adventure Ocean Edition brings the wonder of the sea into homes across the country with its unique blend of digital experience and hands-on creativity. Guided by Crayola crayon characters, the whole family will learn fascinating marine life facts as they journey through the five layers of the ocean and create colorful crafts inspired by the amazing sea creatures they meet along the way. This one-of-a-kind voyage will engage children with its interactive video content featuring nine activities, including a drawing tutorial led by Crayola designer. The self-paced adventure comes will all the supplies needed for more than three hours of colorful fun!

For more information, visit www.crayolaexperience.com/at-home-shop.

Crayola Experience Attraction Takeover

The OceanX Adventure takeover of Crayola Experience debuted July 3 in Orlando and will tour nationally to the family attraction locations through spring 2022. The aquatic-themed, experience puts kids in the captain's seat of exploration as they join a deep-sea mission in search of the elusive giant squid. Guests of the OceanX Adventure experience will journey through the sea kelp and hammerhead shark displays; take an "underwater" photo in a Crayola OceanX sub; sculpt their own ocean creatures and place them on a 3D mapping table; learn about undersea wonders and conservation efforts; view sea creatures in their natural habitat through colorful "portholes" featuring OceanX Media content; and ultimately come face to face with the Giant Squid!

For more information, visit www.crayolaexperience.com/oceanx-adventure.

Visual assets for media use available here: CE-OceanX Adventure (crayolagallery.com)

