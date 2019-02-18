"Crazy Rich Asians," "A Star is Born," "Vice" and "Mary Queen of Scots" Motion Picture Winners at the 6th Annual Make-Up Artists & Hair Stylists Guild Awards; "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel," "American Horror Story: Apocalypse," "Westworld," and "Dancing with the Stars," Win for Television Series
Melissa McCarthy Receives the Distinguished Artisan Award; Comedienne Loni Love Returns as Host
Feb 18, 2019, 09:14 ET
HOLLYWOOD, Calif., Feb. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Make-Up Artists and Hair Stylists Guild (MUAHS, IATSE Local 706) announced winners of its 6th Annual MUAHS Awards in 21 categories of film, television, commercials and live theater, during a formal gala at the Novo by Microsoft at L.A. Live Downtown on Saturday night, February 16, 2019. Winners in the Feature Motion Pictures categories include A Star is Born, Vice, Crazy Rich Asians and Mary Queen of Scots. Television winners included The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, American Horror Story: Apocalypse, Westworld and Dancing with the Stars. For the categories of Motion Picture Made for Television, winners include King Lear, Cocaine Godmother and Jesus Christ Superstar: Live and in Concert.
Winners in the Daytime Television category were awarded to The Young and The Restless. A Series of Unfortunate Events wins Best Children/Teen Program. Theatrical honors were bestowed upon Aladdin and The Unauthorized Musical Parody of Rocky Horror. The Commercial/Music Video Award was presented to American Horror Story: Apocalypse- Promotional Campaign.
The awards took place before an audience of more than 900, including guild members, industry executives and press. Actress/comedienne Loni Love (The Real) returning to charm as host for the fourth year in a row. Julie Socash, newly installed President, and Randy Sayer, Business Representative, presided over the awards ceremony. Returning again as producer of this year's MUAHS Awards (#MUAHSawards) was Erick Weiss of Honeysweet Creative.
TV personality, actor and singer Frankie J. Grande returned as star host of the "Live From the Red Carpet," presented by HASK® Beauty, livestreaming on Amazon.com/live and on local706.org/live-red-carpet from LA Live's Novo Theater. "Live From the Red Carpet" was co-produced by IngleDodd Media and Honeysweet Creative.
Melissa McCarthy (Can You Ever Forgive Me?), Academy Award®-nominated and two-time Primetime Emmy®-winning actress, received the prestigious MUAHS Distinguished Artisan Award, celebrating her prolific acting career and the plethora of characters she embraces. McCarthy is the first female artist to receive this award, presented by hair stylist Linda Flowers, collaborator on McCarthy's numerous characters for many years. A wonderful clip reel was presented, spotlighting the prestigious spectrum of McCarthy's extraordinary award-winning film work including Bridesmaids, Can You Ever Forgive Me?, This is 40, The Hangover Part III and Ghostbusters, among many others. Her award-winning television credits include Gilmore Girls, and Mike & Molly, for which she won an Emmy®.
Sue Cabral-Ebert, outgoing Local 706 President and award-winning makeup artist, was honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award for Makeup by longtime friend and actress Linda Gray (Dallas). Legendary Emmy-winning hair stylist Robert Louis Stevenson received a Lifetime Achievement Award for Hair Styling from Margaret Avery, his hair stylist on The Color Purple and The Jacksons: An American Dream.
Another highlight of the evening was the moving In Memoriam, performed by long time MUAHS member Angie Wells. The spirited MUAHS After Party took place following the Awards ceremony featured a special appearance with celebrity DJ Bootie Mashup, courtesy of M.A.C. Cosmetics, catered by Wolfgang Puck.
Additional presenters for this year's awards included Vivica A. Fox (Kill Bill), Amber Stevens West (Happy Together), Doug Jones (The Shape of Water), Christine Devine (Fox 11 News LA), John Brotherton (Fuller House), Kate Linder (The Young and the Restless), Jake Busey (Stranger Things), Leslie Grossman (American Horror Story), Liam McIntyre (Spartacus: Blood and Sand), MacKenzie Ziegler (Dancing With the Stars: Juniors), Nicollette Sheridan (Desperate Housewives), Margaret Avery (Being Mary Jane), Retta (Good Girls), Shangela (A Star is Born), among others.
WINNERS FOR OUTSTANDING MAKE-UP ARTISTS AND HAIR STYLISTS:
FEATURE-LENGTH MOTION PICTURE
CONTEMPORARY MAKE-UP
A STAR IS BORN
Ve Neill, Debbie Zoller, Sarah Tanno
CONTEMPORARY HAIR STYLING
CRAZY RICH ASIANS
Heike Merker, Sophia Knight
PERIOD AND/OR CHARACTER MAKE-UP
VICE
Kate Biscoe, Ann Pala, Williams, Jamie Kelman
PERIOD AND/OR CHARACTER HAIR STYLING
MARY QUEEN OF SCOTS
Jenny Shircore, Marc Pilcher
SPECIAL MAKE-UP EFFECTS
VICE
Greg Cannom, Christopher Gallaher
WINNERS FOR OUTSTANDING MAKE-UP ARTISTS AND HAIR STYLISTS: TELEVISION
SERIES, MINI OR NEW MEDIA - BEST CONTEMPORARY MAKE-UP
AMERICAN HORROR STORY: APOCALYPSE
Eryn Krueger Mekash, Kim Ayers, Silvina Knight
SERIES, MINI OR NEW MEDIA – BEST CONTEMPORARY HAIR STYLING
DANCING WITH THE STARS
Gail Ryan, Brittany Spaulding, Jani Kleinbard
SERIES, MINI OR NEW MEDIA - BEST PERIOD AND/OR CHARACTER MAKE-UP
THE MARVELOUS MRS. MAISEL
Patricia Regan, Claus Lulla, Joseph A. Campayno
SERIES, MINI OR NEW MEDIA - BEST PERIOD AND/OR CHARACTER HAIR STYLING
THE MARVELOUS MRS. MAISEL
Jerry DeCarlo, Jon Jordan, Peg Schierholz
SERIES, MINI OR NEW MEDIA - BEST SPECIAL MAKE-UP EFFECTS
WESTWORLD
Justin Raleigh, Kevin Kirkpatrick, Thomas Floutz
MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION OR SPECIAL – BEST CONTEMPORARY MAKE-UP
KING LEAR
Naomi Donne, Sara Kramer
MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION OR SPECIAL - BEST CONTEMPORARY HAIR STYLING
JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR LIVE IN CONCERT
Charles Lapointe, Kevin Maybee
MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION OR SPECIAL – BEST SPECIAL MAKE-UP EFFECTS
COCAINE GODMOTHER
Trefor Proud, Vicki Syskakis
DAYTIME - BEST MAKE-UP
THE YOUNG AND THE RESTLESS
Patricia Denney, Marlene Mason, Kathy Jones
DAYTIME - BEST HAIR STYLING
THE YOUNG AND THE RESTLESS
Regina Rodriguez, Adriana Lucio, Vanessa Bragdon
CHILDREN AND TEEN - BEST MAKE-UP
A SERIES OF UNFORTUNATE EVENTS
Rita Ciccozzi, Krista Seller, Bill Terezakis
CHILDREN AND TEEN - BEST HAIR STYLING
A SERIES OF UNFORTUNATE EVENTS
Julie McHaffie, Dianne Holme
COMMERCIALS & MUSIC VIDEOS - BEST MAKE-UP
AMERICAN HORROR STORY: APOCALYPSE "PROMO"
Kerry Herta, Jason Collins, Cristina Waltz
COMMERCIALS & MUSIC VIDEOS - BEST HAIR STYLING
AMERICAN HORROR STORY: APOCALYPSE "PROMO"
Joe Matke, Fernando Santaella-Navarro
WINNERS FOR OUTSTANDING MAKE-UP ARTISTS AND HAIR STYLISTS: THEATER
THEATRICAL PRODUCTION - BEST MAKE-UP
THE UNAUTHORIZED MUSICAL PARODY OF ROCKY HORROR
Michael Johnston, Tyson Fontaine, Lauren Lillien
THEATRICAL PRODUCTION - BEST HAIR STYLING
ALADDIN
Debra Parr, Michele Arvizo, Chanthy Tach
The Make-Up Artists and Hair Stylist Guild Awards is proud to be sponsored by Diamond Level: HASK Beauty; Ruby Level: M.A.C. Cosmetics; Sapphire Level: E.I. School of Professional Makeup, Japonesque Beauty, Nigel Beauty, Schwarzkopf Professional; Premier Level: Focus Features, RCMA Makeup; Double Platinum Level: 20th Century Fox; Platinum Level: Annapurna Pictures, IATSE Local 798 Makeup Artists & Hair Stylists, Netflix; Gold Level: 20th Century Fox TV, HBO, Warner Bros. Pictures; Silver Level: Ardell Professional, Boxy Girl®, Brush Off, Cinema Makeup School, CROC USA, I.A.T.S.E., Kryolan, Make-up Designory, Premiere Products, Inc., Skindinavia, Skin Illustrator, The Criterion Group, The Hollywood Museum; Gift Bag Sponsors: Hempz, Lime Crime, Moroccan Magic, Qosmedix, Royal & Langnickel, Senna Cosmetics; VIP Transportation Sponsor: BLS Limo; Media Sponsors: The Hollywood Reporter, Variety and SHOOT.
ABOUT LOCAL 706:
The Make-Up Artists and Hair Stylists Guild (IATSE, Local 706) was chartered in November 1937. Today, membership includes over 1,800 artisans in the entertainment industry worldwide. Local 706 members are make-up artists and hair stylists who have created the looks for Hollywood's most memorable characters and stars of stage, screen, television and now the Internet. The wide-ranging domains of these artists include feature films and television, commercials; "live" network television, all types of theatrical productions and Disneyland theme parks. For more info, visit local706.org or get #MUAHSawards updates on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
SPONSORSHIP/ADVERTISING CONTACT:
Dan Evans · IngleDodd Media
310-918-4882 · ADGawards@ingledodd.com
Media contact:
Cheri Warner
209562@email4pr.com
818-760-8995
