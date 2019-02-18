"Crazy Rich Asians," "A Star is Born," "Vice" and "Mary Queen of Scots" Motion Picture Winners at the 6th Annual Make-Up Artists & Hair Stylists Guild Awards; "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel," "American Horror Story: Apocalypse," "Westworld," and "Dancing with the Stars," Win for Television Series

HOLLYWOOD, Calif., Feb. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Make-Up Artists and Hair Stylists Guild (MUAHS, IATSE Local 706) announced winners of its 6th Annual MUAHS Awards in 21 categories of film, television, commercials and live theater, during a formal gala at the Novo by Microsoft at L.A. Live Downtown on Saturday night, February 16, 2019. Winners in the Feature Motion Pictures categories include A Star is Born, Vice, Crazy Rich Asians and Mary Queen of Scots. Television winners included The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, American Horror Story: Apocalypse, Westworld and Dancing with the Stars. For the categories of Motion Picture Made for Television, winners include King Lear, Cocaine Godmother and Jesus Christ Superstar: Live and in Concert.

Winners in the Daytime Television category were awarded to The Young and The Restless. A Series of Unfortunate Events wins Best Children/Teen Program. Theatrical honors were bestowed upon Aladdin and The Unauthorized Musical Parody of Rocky Horror. The Commercial/Music Video Award was presented to American Horror Story: Apocalypse- Promotional Campaign.

The awards took place before an audience of more than 900, including guild members, industry executives and press. Actress/comedienne Loni Love (The Real) returning to charm as host for the fourth year in a row. Julie Socash, newly installed President, and Randy Sayer, Business Representative, presided over the awards ceremony. Returning again as producer of this year's MUAHS Awards (#MUAHSawards) was Erick Weiss of Honeysweet Creative.

TV personality, actor and singer Frankie J. Grande returned as star host of the "Live From the Red Carpet," presented by HASK® Beauty, livestreaming on Amazon.com/live and on local706.org/live-red-carpet from LA Live's Novo Theater. "Live From the Red Carpet" was co-produced by IngleDodd Media and Honeysweet Creative.

Melissa McCarthy (Can You Ever Forgive Me?), Academy Award®-nominated and two-time Primetime Emmy®-winning actress, received the prestigious MUAHS Distinguished Artisan Award, celebrating her prolific acting career and the plethora of characters she embraces. McCarthy is the first female artist to receive this award, presented by hair stylist Linda Flowers, collaborator on McCarthy's numerous characters for many years. A wonderful clip reel was presented, spotlighting the prestigious spectrum of McCarthy's extraordinary award-winning film work including Bridesmaids, Can You Ever Forgive Me?, This is 40, The Hangover Part III and Ghostbusters, among many others. Her award-winning television credits include Gilmore Girls, and Mike & Molly, for which she won an Emmy®.

Sue Cabral-Ebert, outgoing Local 706 President and award-winning makeup artist, was honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award for Makeup by longtime friend and actress Linda Gray (Dallas). Legendary Emmy-winning hair stylist Robert Louis Stevenson received a Lifetime Achievement Award for Hair Styling from Margaret Avery, his hair stylist on The Color Purple and The Jacksons: An American Dream.

Another highlight of the evening was the moving In Memoriam, performed by long time MUAHS member Angie Wells. The spirited MUAHS After Party took place following the Awards ceremony featured a special appearance with celebrity DJ Bootie Mashup, courtesy of M.A.C. Cosmetics, catered by Wolfgang Puck.

Additional presenters for this year's awards included Vivica A. Fox (Kill Bill), Amber Stevens West (Happy Together), Doug Jones (The Shape of Water), Christine Devine (Fox 11 News LA), John Brotherton (Fuller House), Kate Linder (The Young and the Restless), Jake Busey (Stranger Things), Leslie Grossman (American Horror Story), Liam McIntyre (Spartacus: Blood and Sand), MacKenzie Ziegler (Dancing With the Stars: Juniors), Nicollette Sheridan (Desperate Housewives), Margaret Avery (Being Mary Jane), Retta (Good Girls), Shangela (A Star is Born), among others.

WINNERS FOR OUTSTANDING MAKE-UP ARTISTS AND HAIR STYLISTS:

FEATURE-LENGTH MOTION PICTURE

CONTEMPORARY MAKE-UP

A STAR IS BORN

Ve Neill, Debbie Zoller, Sarah Tanno

CONTEMPORARY HAIR STYLING

CRAZY RICH ASIANS

Heike Merker, Sophia Knight

PERIOD AND/OR CHARACTER MAKE-UP

VICE

Kate Biscoe, Ann Pala, Williams, Jamie Kelman

PERIOD AND/OR CHARACTER HAIR STYLING

MARY QUEEN OF SCOTS

Jenny Shircore, Marc Pilcher

SPECIAL MAKE-UP EFFECTS

VICE

Greg Cannom, Christopher Gallaher

WINNERS FOR OUTSTANDING MAKE-UP ARTISTS AND HAIR STYLISTS: TELEVISION

SERIES, MINI OR NEW MEDIA - BEST CONTEMPORARY MAKE-UP

AMERICAN HORROR STORY: APOCALYPSE

Eryn Krueger Mekash, Kim Ayers, Silvina Knight

SERIES, MINI OR NEW MEDIA – BEST CONTEMPORARY HAIR STYLING

DANCING WITH THE STARS

Gail Ryan, Brittany Spaulding, Jani Kleinbard

SERIES, MINI OR NEW MEDIA - BEST PERIOD AND/OR CHARACTER MAKE-UP

THE MARVELOUS MRS. MAISEL

Patricia Regan, Claus Lulla, Joseph A. Campayno

SERIES, MINI OR NEW MEDIA - BEST PERIOD AND/OR CHARACTER HAIR STYLING

THE MARVELOUS MRS. MAISEL

Jerry DeCarlo, Jon Jordan, Peg Schierholz

SERIES, MINI OR NEW MEDIA - BEST SPECIAL MAKE-UP EFFECTS

WESTWORLD

Justin Raleigh, Kevin Kirkpatrick, Thomas Floutz

MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION OR SPECIAL – BEST CONTEMPORARY MAKE-UP

KING LEAR

Naomi Donne, Sara Kramer

MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION OR SPECIAL - BEST CONTEMPORARY HAIR STYLING

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR LIVE IN CONCERT

Charles Lapointe, Kevin Maybee

MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION OR SPECIAL – BEST SPECIAL MAKE-UP EFFECTS

COCAINE GODMOTHER

Trefor Proud, Vicki Syskakis

DAYTIME - BEST MAKE-UP

THE YOUNG AND THE RESTLESS

Patricia Denney, Marlene Mason, Kathy Jones

DAYTIME - BEST HAIR STYLING

THE YOUNG AND THE RESTLESS

Regina Rodriguez, Adriana Lucio, Vanessa Bragdon

CHILDREN AND TEEN - BEST MAKE-UP

A SERIES OF UNFORTUNATE EVENTS

Rita Ciccozzi, Krista Seller, Bill Terezakis

CHILDREN AND TEEN - BEST HAIR STYLING

A SERIES OF UNFORTUNATE EVENTS

Julie McHaffie, Dianne Holme

COMMERCIALS & MUSIC VIDEOS - BEST MAKE-UP

AMERICAN HORROR STORY: APOCALYPSE "PROMO"

Kerry Herta, Jason Collins, Cristina Waltz

COMMERCIALS & MUSIC VIDEOS - BEST HAIR STYLING

AMERICAN HORROR STORY: APOCALYPSE "PROMO"

Joe Matke, Fernando Santaella-Navarro

WINNERS FOR OUTSTANDING MAKE-UP ARTISTS AND HAIR STYLISTS: THEATER



THEATRICAL PRODUCTION - BEST MAKE-UP

THE UNAUTHORIZED MUSICAL PARODY OF ROCKY HORROR

Michael Johnston, Tyson Fontaine, Lauren Lillien

THEATRICAL PRODUCTION - BEST HAIR STYLING

ALADDIN

Debra Parr, Michele Arvizo, Chanthy Tach

