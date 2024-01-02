Nominations Announced for the 2024 Make-Up Artists & Hair Stylists Guild Awards
02 Jan, 2024, 10:22 ET
MUAHS Awards Ceremony Slated for Feb. 18, 2024
There is a TIE in the following category:
BEST SPECIAL MAKE-UP EFFECTS IN A TELEVISION SERIES
HOLLYWOOD, Calif., Jan. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Make-Up Artists & Hair Stylists Guild (MUAHS, IATSE Local 706) has announced nominations for the 2024 MUAHS Guild Awards, presented by Ardell, on Sunday, February 18, 2024. Today's announcement was made by Julie Socash, Local 706 President.
NOMINEES FOR OUTSTANDING MAKE-UP ARTISTS & HAIR STYLISTS ARE:
FEATURE-LENGTH MOTION PICTURE
1. Best Contemporary Make-up
Candy Cane Lane
Tym Shutchai Buacharern, Michele Lewis, Jennifer Zide-Essex, Yvettra Grantham
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
Jane Galli, Personal
The Haunted Mansion
Kimberly Jones, Dionne Wynn, Bridgit Crider, Carla VanNessa Wallace
Nyad
Felicity Bowring, Ann Maree Hurley, Julie Hewett, Mahar Lessner
Saltburn
Siân Miller, Laura Allen
2. Best Period and/or Character Make-up
Barbie
Ivana Primorac, Victoria Down, Maha Mimo,
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3
Alexei Dmitriew, Nicole Sortillon, Amos Samantha Ward, LuAndra Whitehurst
Maestro
Siân Grigg, Jackie Risotto, Elisa Tallerico, Nicky Pattison-Illum
Oppenheimer
Luisa Abel, Jason Hamer, Kerrin Jackson, Jamie Loree Hess
Poor Things
Nadia Stacey
3. Best Special Make-up Effects
Golda
Karen Hartley Thomas, Suzi Battersby
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
Alexei Dmitriew, Lindsay MacGowen, Shane Mahan, Scott Stoddard
Maestro
Kazu Hiro, Siân Grigg, Duncan Jarman, Mike Mekash
Poor Things
Nadia Stacey, Mark Coulier
Rebel Moon: Part One - A Child of Fire
Ozzy Alvarez, Justin Raleigh, Kelsey Berk, Jonathan Shroyer
4. Best Contemporary Hair Styling
Candy Cane Lane
Yvette Shelton, Shian Banks, Stacey Morris, Maisha Oliver
Joyride
Jeannie Chow, Kim Lee
NYAD
Daniel Curet, Vanessa Columbo, Enzo Angileri, Darlene Brumfeld
Pain Hustlers
Michelle Johnson, Dennis Bailey
Saltburn
Siân Miller, Laura Allen
5. Best Period Hair Styling and/or Character Hair Styling
Barbie
Ivana Primorac, Marie Larkin, Clare Corsick
Chevalier
Roo Maurice, Francesco Pegoretti
The Color Purple
Lawrence Davis, Andrea Mona Bowman, Tym Wallace
Guardians of The Galaxy Vol. 3
Cassandra Lyn Russek, Stephanie Fenner, Peter Tothpal, Connie Criswell
Maestro
Kay Georgiou, Lori McCoy-Bell, Jameson Eaton, Amanda Duffy-Evans
TELEVISION SERIES -LIMITED, MINISERIES OR MOVIE FOR TELEVISION
6. Best Contemporary Make-up
Abbot Elementary
Alisha L. Baijounas, Emilia Werynska, Jenn Bennett, Constance Foe
The Bear
Ignacia Soto-Aguilar, Nicole Rogers
The Idol
Kirsten Sage Coleman, Mandy Artusato, Jessie Bishop, Erin Blinn
The Last of Us
Connie Parker, Joanna Mireau, Joanne Preece, Danielle Hanson
Poker Face
Amy L. Forsythe, Heidi Pakdel-Payan, Rebecca Levine, Shannon Dollison
7. Best Period and /or Character Make-up
Ahsoka
Alexei Dmitriew, Cristina Waltz, Alex Perrone, Cale Thomas
The Crown
Cate Hall, Emilie Yong-Mills, Debbie Ormrod, Stacey Holman,
Daisy Jones & The Six
Rebecca Wachtel, RJ McCasland, Sherri Simmons, Michele Tyminski Schoenbach
Lessons in Chemistry
Miho Suzuki Herpich, Martina Kohl
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Patricia Regan, Joseph A. Campayno, Claus Lulla, Michael Laudati
8. TIE - Best Special Make-up Effects - TIE
Ahsoka
Alexei Dmitriew, Cristina Waltz, Ana Gabriela Quinonez, Ian Goodwin
The Fall of the House of Usher
Ozzy Alvarez, Justin Raleigh, Kelsey Berk, Harlow MacFarlane
The Last of Us
Barrie Gower, Paul Spateri, Sarah Gower, Paula Eden
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Mike Marino, Richard Redlefsen, Kevin Kirkpatrick
Star Trek Picard
James MacKinnon, Hugo Villasenor, Bianca Appice, Vincent VanDyke
The Witcher
Mark Coulier, Deb Watson, Stephen Murphy, Josh Weston
9. Best Contemporary Hair Styling
The Bear
Ally Vickers, Angela Brasington, Melanie Shaw
The Idol
Christopher Fulton, Gloria Conrad, Kamaura Eley, Kya Bilal
The Morning Show
Nicole Venables, Jennifer Petrovich, Janine Thompson, Lona Vigi
Ted Lasso
Nicola Austin
You People
Tinisha Boyd, Alyson Black-Barrie, Lisa Buford, Tracey Macky
10. Best Period and/or Character Hair Styling
The Crown
Cate Hall, Emilie Yong- Mills, Francesca Hissey, Oonagh Bagley
The Gilded Age
Sean Flanigan, Christine Fennell-Harlan, Jonathan Sharpless, Aaron Kinchen
Lessons in Chemistry
Teressa Hill, Carol Mitchell, Juan Nunez, Sharisse Fine
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Kimberley Spiteri, KeLeen Snowgren
Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story
Nic Collins, Giorgio Galliero
TELEVISION SPECIAL, ONE HOUR OR MORE LIVE PROGRAM SERIES
11. Best Contemporary Make-up
American Idol - Season 6
Tonia Green, Gina Ghiglieri, Natalie Malchev, Michael Anthony
Dancing with the Stars
Julie Socash, Donna Bard, Lois Harriman, Sarah Woolf
Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards
Thad Nalitz, Alison Gladieux, Christina Jimenez, Kathy Santiago
Saturday Night Live
Louie Zakarian, Amy Tagliamonti, Jason Milani, Young Bek
The Voice
Darcy Gilmore, Gina Ghiglieri, Kristene Bernard, Marylin Lee Spiegel
12. Best Period and/or Character Make-up
The Boulet Brothers' Halfway to Halloween TV Special
Swanthula Boulet, Dracmorda Boulet
Dancing with the Stars
Julie Socash, Brian Sipe, James MacKinnon, Tyson Fountaine
Saturday Night Live
Louie Zakarian, Amy Tagliamonti, Jason Milani, Joanna Pisani
13. Best Special Make-up Effects
Dancing with the Stars
Brian Sipe, James MacKinnon, Cary Ayers, Julie Socash
Saturday Night Live
Louie Zakarian, Jason Milani, Bradon Grether, Tom Denier Jr.
14. Best Contemporary Hair Styling
American Idol
Dean Banowetz, Amber Maher, Kimi Messina, Lalisa Turner
Dancing with the Stars
Kimi Messina, Joe Matke, Amber Nicholle Maher, Marion Rogers
The Voice
Jerilynn Stephens, Darbie Wieczorek, Lalisa Turner, Suzette Boozer
Kids' Choice Awards 2023
Jerilynn Stephens, Kimi Messina, Joe Matke, Suzette Boozer
65th Annual Grammy Awards
Brian Steven Banks
15. Best Period and/or Character Hair Styling
The Academy Awards 2023
Anthony Wilson, Jennifer Guerrero, Myo Lai, Florence Witherspoon
Dancing with the Stars
Kimi Messina, Dwayne Ross, Joe Matke, Brittany Spaulding
Hannah Waddingham: Home for Christmas
Debbie Dannell, Lewis Pallett, Lisa Houghton
DAYTIME TELEVISION GAME SHOW OR TALK SHOW
16. Best Make-up
The Big Nailed It Baking Challenge
Moira Frazier, Denise Baker, Ryan Randall, LaLisa Turner
The Bold and the Beautiful
Christine Lai-Johnson, Hajja Barnes, Briana Garcia, Daniela Delgado
The Boulet Brothers' Dragula
Swanthula Boulet, Dracmorda Boulet
The Kelly Clarkson Show
Chanty LaGrana, Gloria Elias-Foeillet, Valente Frazier, Monica Boyd Lester
The Young and the Restless
Stacey Browning, Jamie Kelch, Robert Bolger, Riley Nightingall
17. Best Hair Styling
The Big Nailed It Baking Challenge
Moira Frazier, Denise Baker, Ryan Randall, LaLisa Turner
The Bold and the Beautiful
Stephanie Paugh, Alexis Reyes, Danielle Dubinsky, Karlye Buff
The Kelly Clarkson Show
Roberto Ramos, Corey Morris, Tara Copeland, Adam Long
Snake Oil
Crystal Broedel, Karen Stein
The Young and the Restless
Lauren Mendoza, Justin Jackson, Michelle Corona, Diana Santana
CHILDREN AND TEEN TELEVISION PROGRAMMING
18. Best Make-up
American Born Chinese
Jorjee Linda Douglass, Mara Rouse, Nicole Hawkyard, Ralis Kahn
Danger Force
Michael Johnston, Brad Look, Kevin Westmore, Orlando Marin
Goosebumps
Zabrina Wanjiru Matiru, Werner Pretorius, Krista Hann, Felix Fox
Monster High 2
Leah Ehman, Gila Bois, Kiara Desjarlais, Lindsay Pilkey
The Santa Clauses
Erica Preus, Howard Berger, Scott Stoddard, Eryn Krueger Mekash
19. Best Hair Styling
Danger Force
Joe Matke, Danyell Weinberg Alexis Stafford
Monster High 2
Debra Frances Wiebe, Tammy Lim, Julie McHaffie, Sharon Markell
One Piece
Amanda Ross-McDonald, Vera Alimanova, Odette Rebok, Ermine Kirstein-Venter
The Santa Clauses
Anissa Emily Salazar, Nina Adado, Morgan Ferrando, Patricia Lansingh
Saturdays
Ruhamah Taylor, Brittany Powell, Kelvin Ingram Jr., Nadling Fletcher
COMMERCIALS & MUSIC VIDEOS
20. Best Make-up
American Horror Story: Delicate
Kerry Ann Herta, Jason Collins, Alyssa Morgan, Orlando Marin
Capital One – Quicksilver "Holiday Night Fever" with John Travolta as Santa
Michael Ornelaz, Scott Stoddard, Alexei Dmitriew, Connie Criswell
Doja Cat – Demons
Olha Tarnovetska, Catherine Paschen, Nicolas D. Gonzalez, Patrick Bradberry
GEICO – The Ease Specialist: Wormhole Edition
Jennifer Aspinall, Leonard MacDonald, Alla Sigga Jonsdotti
GM – NETFLIX: Will Ferrell Super Bowl Ad
Justin Raleigh, Tony Alvarez, Kelsey Berk, Jamie Kelman
21. Best Hair Styling
American Horror Story: Delicate
Joe Matke, Jeri Baker, Johnny Lomeli
Angel (Halle Bailey)
Tinisha Boyd, Nena Davis
GM – NETFLIX: Will Ferrell Super Bowl Ad
Cheryl Marks, Allyson Joyner, Vanessa Price
HelloFresh|Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.3: From the Cubicle to the Cosmos
Ashleigh Childers
Scott for Scotts Ad
Tiphanie Baum
THEATRICAL PRODUCTIONS (Live Stage)
22. Best Make-up
Die Frau ohne Schatten Opera by Richard Strauss
Jeanna Parham, Melanie Birch, Denise Gutierrez, Lisa Patnoe
Don Giovanni
Samantha Wiener, Brandi Strona, Nicole Rodrigues, Nathalie Eidt
Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical
Robyn-Marie Rebbe, Chloe Nil Acerol, Ashley Roller, Angelina Avallone
Frida
Samantha Wiener, Brandi Strona, Nicole Rodrigues, Kelso Millett
MADCAP - San Francisco Ballet
Maurisa Rondeau, Gerd Mairandres, Jordan Plath, Toby Mayer
23. Best Hair Styling
The Barber of Seville
Y. Sharon Peng
Bolero - San Francisco Ballet
Thomas Richards-Keyes, Ksenia Antonoff, Melissa Kallstrom, Robert Mrazik
Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical
Robyn-Marie Rebbe, Chloe Nil Acerol, Elizabeth Printz, Thomas Augustine
Jane Austen Unscripted: Tea At Pemberley
Laura Caponera
Marriage of Figaro
Samantha Wiener, Danielle Richter, Jacki Noccerino, Morgan Sellars
The MUAHS Awards are sponsored by Presenting Level: Ardell; Platinum Level: Eminence Organic Skin Care; Gold Level: Bespoke Pro Designs, Kizo Lab, Le Mieux Skin Care; Silver Level: belif Skincare, Dr. Groot Scalp & Haircare, MAC Cosmetics, Premiere Products Inc., RCMA Makeup. Media Sponsors: The Hollywood Reporter, The Powder Group, Shoot Online, Variety, The Wrap.
Check out the MUAHS Awards: Twitter, Instagram, TikTok, Facebook
For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit www.local706.org
For Media Credentials: CLICK HERE
SPONSORSHIP CONTACT:
Dan Evans • IngleDodd Media
[email protected] • 310.207.4410
2023 Awards Sizzle Reel: https://vimeo.com/
TALENT RELATIONS CONTACT:
Marley Wittuck • [email protected]
Media Contact:
Cheri Warner
1-818-760-8995
[email protected]
SOURCE Make-Up Artists & Hair Stylists Guild (MUAHS, IATSE Local 706)
