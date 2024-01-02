Nominations Announced for the 2024 Make-Up Artists & Hair Stylists Guild Awards

MUAHS Awards Ceremony Slated for Feb. 18, 2024

There is a TIE in the following category:

BEST SPECIAL MAKE-UP EFFECTS IN A TELEVISION SERIES

HOLLYWOOD, Calif., Jan. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Make-Up Artists & Hair Stylists Guild (MUAHS, IATSE Local 706) has announced nominations for the 2024 MUAHS Guild Awards, presented by Ardell, on Sunday, February 18, 2024. Today's announcement was made by Julie Socash, Local 706 President.

NOMINEES FOR OUTSTANDING MAKE-UP ARTISTS & HAIR STYLISTS ARE:

FEATURE-LENGTH MOTION PICTURE

1. Best Contemporary Make-up

The Make-Up Artists & Hair Stylists Guild (MUAHS, IATSE Local 706) has announced nominations for the 2024 MUAHS Guild Awards.

Candy Cane Lane

Tym Shutchai Buacharern, Michele Lewis, Jennifer Zide-Essex, Yvettra Grantham

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Jane Galli, Personal

The Haunted Mansion

Kimberly Jones, Dionne Wynn, Bridgit Crider, Carla VanNessa Wallace

Nyad

Felicity Bowring, Ann Maree Hurley, Julie Hewett, Mahar Lessner

Saltburn

Siân Miller, Laura Allen

2. Best Period and/or Character Make-up

Barbie

Ivana Primorac, Victoria Down, Maha Mimo,

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3

Alexei Dmitriew, Nicole Sortillon, Amos Samantha Ward, LuAndra Whitehurst

Maestro

Siân Grigg, Jackie Risotto, Elisa Tallerico, Nicky Pattison-Illum

Oppenheimer

Luisa Abel, Jason Hamer, Kerrin Jackson, Jamie Loree Hess

Poor Things

Nadia Stacey

3. Best Special Make-up Effects

Golda

Karen Hartley Thomas, Suzi Battersby

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Alexei Dmitriew, Lindsay MacGowen, Shane Mahan, Scott Stoddard

Maestro

Kazu Hiro, Siân Grigg, Duncan Jarman, Mike Mekash

Poor Things

Nadia Stacey, Mark Coulier

Rebel Moon: Part One - A Child of Fire

Ozzy Alvarez, Justin Raleigh, Kelsey Berk, Jonathan Shroyer

4. Best Contemporary Hair Styling

Candy Cane Lane

Yvette Shelton, Shian Banks, Stacey Morris, Maisha Oliver

Joyride

Jeannie Chow, Kim Lee

NYAD

Daniel Curet, Vanessa Columbo, Enzo Angileri, Darlene Brumfeld

Pain Hustlers

Michelle Johnson, Dennis Bailey

Saltburn

Siân Miller, Laura Allen

5. Best Period Hair Styling and/or Character Hair Styling

Barbie

Ivana Primorac, Marie Larkin, Clare Corsick

Chevalier

Roo Maurice, Francesco Pegoretti

The Color Purple

Lawrence Davis, Andrea Mona Bowman, Tym Wallace

Guardians of The Galaxy Vol. 3

Cassandra Lyn Russek, Stephanie Fenner, Peter Tothpal, Connie Criswell

Maestro

Kay Georgiou, Lori McCoy-Bell, Jameson Eaton, Amanda Duffy-Evans

TELEVISION SERIES -LIMITED, MINISERIES OR MOVIE FOR TELEVISION

6. Best Contemporary Make-up

Abbot Elementary

Alisha L. Baijounas, Emilia Werynska, Jenn Bennett, Constance Foe

The Bear

Ignacia Soto-Aguilar, Nicole Rogers

The Idol

Kirsten Sage Coleman, Mandy Artusato, Jessie Bishop, Erin Blinn

The Last of Us

Connie Parker, Joanna Mireau, Joanne Preece, Danielle Hanson

Poker Face

Amy L. Forsythe, Heidi Pakdel-Payan, Rebecca Levine, Shannon Dollison

7. Best Period and /or Character Make-up

Ahsoka

Alexei Dmitriew, Cristina Waltz, Alex Perrone, Cale Thomas

The Crown

Cate Hall, Emilie Yong-Mills, Debbie Ormrod, Stacey Holman,

Daisy Jones & The Six

Rebecca Wachtel, RJ McCasland, Sherri Simmons, Michele Tyminski Schoenbach

Lessons in Chemistry

Miho Suzuki Herpich, Martina Kohl

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Patricia Regan, Joseph A. Campayno, Claus Lulla, Michael Laudati

8. TIE - Best Special Make-up Effects - TIE

Ahsoka

Alexei Dmitriew, Cristina Waltz, Ana Gabriela Quinonez, Ian Goodwin

The Fall of the House of Usher

Ozzy Alvarez, Justin Raleigh, Kelsey Berk, Harlow MacFarlane

The Last of Us

Barrie Gower, Paul Spateri, Sarah Gower, Paula Eden

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Mike Marino, Richard Redlefsen, Kevin Kirkpatrick

Star Trek Picard

James MacKinnon, Hugo Villasenor, Bianca Appice, Vincent VanDyke

The Witcher

Mark Coulier, Deb Watson, Stephen Murphy, Josh Weston

9. Best Contemporary Hair Styling

The Bear

Ally Vickers, Angela Brasington, Melanie Shaw

The Idol

Christopher Fulton, Gloria Conrad, Kamaura Eley, Kya Bilal

The Morning Show

Nicole Venables, Jennifer Petrovich, Janine Thompson, Lona Vigi

Ted Lasso

Nicola Austin

You People

Tinisha Boyd, Alyson Black-Barrie, Lisa Buford, Tracey Macky

10. Best Period and/or Character Hair Styling

The Crown

Cate Hall, Emilie Yong- Mills, Francesca Hissey, Oonagh Bagley

The Gilded Age

Sean Flanigan, Christine Fennell-Harlan, Jonathan Sharpless, Aaron Kinchen

Lessons in Chemistry

Teressa Hill, Carol Mitchell, Juan Nunez, Sharisse Fine

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Kimberley Spiteri, KeLeen Snowgren

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story

Nic Collins, Giorgio Galliero

TELEVISION SPECIAL, ONE HOUR OR MORE LIVE PROGRAM SERIES

11. Best Contemporary Make-up

American Idol - Season 6

Tonia Green, Gina Ghiglieri, Natalie Malchev, Michael Anthony

Dancing with the Stars

Julie Socash, Donna Bard, Lois Harriman, Sarah Woolf

Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards

Thad Nalitz, Alison Gladieux, Christina Jimenez, Kathy Santiago

Saturday Night Live

Louie Zakarian, Amy Tagliamonti, Jason Milani, Young Bek

The Voice

Darcy Gilmore, Gina Ghiglieri, Kristene Bernard, Marylin Lee Spiegel

12. Best Period and/or Character Make-up

The Boulet Brothers' Halfway to Halloween TV Special

Swanthula Boulet, Dracmorda Boulet

Dancing with the Stars

Julie Socash, Brian Sipe, James MacKinnon, Tyson Fountaine

Saturday Night Live

Louie Zakarian, Amy Tagliamonti, Jason Milani, Joanna Pisani

13. Best Special Make-up Effects

Dancing with the Stars

Brian Sipe, James MacKinnon, Cary Ayers, Julie Socash

Saturday Night Live

Louie Zakarian, Jason Milani, Bradon Grether, Tom Denier Jr.

14. Best Contemporary Hair Styling

American Idol

Dean Banowetz, Amber Maher, Kimi Messina, Lalisa Turner

Dancing with the Stars

Kimi Messina, Joe Matke, Amber Nicholle Maher, Marion Rogers

The Voice

Jerilynn Stephens, Darbie Wieczorek, Lalisa Turner, Suzette Boozer

Kids' Choice Awards 2023

Jerilynn Stephens, Kimi Messina, Joe Matke, Suzette Boozer

65th Annual Grammy Awards

Brian Steven Banks

15. Best Period and/or Character Hair Styling

The Academy Awards 2023

Anthony Wilson, Jennifer Guerrero, Myo Lai, Florence Witherspoon

Dancing with the Stars

Kimi Messina, Dwayne Ross, Joe Matke, Brittany Spaulding

Hannah Waddingham: Home for Christmas

Debbie Dannell, Lewis Pallett, Lisa Houghton

DAYTIME TELEVISION GAME SHOW OR TALK SHOW

16. Best Make-up

The Big Nailed It Baking Challenge

Moira Frazier, Denise Baker, Ryan Randall, LaLisa Turner

The Bold and the Beautiful

Christine Lai-Johnson, Hajja Barnes, Briana Garcia, Daniela Delgado

The Boulet Brothers' Dragula

Swanthula Boulet, Dracmorda Boulet

The Kelly Clarkson Show

Chanty LaGrana, Gloria Elias-Foeillet, Valente Frazier, Monica Boyd Lester

The Young and the Restless

Stacey Browning, Jamie Kelch, Robert Bolger, Riley Nightingall

17. Best Hair Styling

The Big Nailed It Baking Challenge

Moira Frazier, Denise Baker, Ryan Randall, LaLisa Turner

The Bold and the Beautiful

Stephanie Paugh, Alexis Reyes, Danielle Dubinsky, Karlye Buff

The Kelly Clarkson Show

Roberto Ramos, Corey Morris, Tara Copeland, Adam Long

Snake Oil

Crystal Broedel, Karen Stein

The Young and the Restless

Lauren Mendoza, Justin Jackson, Michelle Corona, Diana Santana

CHILDREN AND TEEN TELEVISION PROGRAMMING

18. Best Make-up

American Born Chinese

Jorjee Linda Douglass, Mara Rouse, Nicole Hawkyard, Ralis Kahn

Danger Force

Michael Johnston, Brad Look, Kevin Westmore, Orlando Marin

Goosebumps

Zabrina Wanjiru Matiru, Werner Pretorius, Krista Hann, Felix Fox

Monster High 2

Leah Ehman, Gila Bois, Kiara Desjarlais, Lindsay Pilkey

The Santa Clauses

Erica Preus, Howard Berger, Scott Stoddard, Eryn Krueger Mekash

19. Best Hair Styling

Danger Force

Joe Matke, Danyell Weinberg Alexis Stafford

Monster High 2

Debra Frances Wiebe, Tammy Lim, Julie McHaffie, Sharon Markell

One Piece

Amanda Ross-McDonald, Vera Alimanova, Odette Rebok, Ermine Kirstein-Venter

The Santa Clauses

Anissa Emily Salazar, Nina Adado, Morgan Ferrando, Patricia Lansingh

Saturdays

Ruhamah Taylor, Brittany Powell, Kelvin Ingram Jr., Nadling Fletcher

COMMERCIALS & MUSIC VIDEOS

20. Best Make-up

American Horror Story: Delicate

Kerry Ann Herta, Jason Collins, Alyssa Morgan, Orlando Marin

Capital One – Quicksilver "Holiday Night Fever" with John Travolta as Santa

Michael Ornelaz, Scott Stoddard, Alexei Dmitriew, Connie Criswell

Doja Cat – Demons

Olha Tarnovetska, Catherine Paschen, Nicolas D. Gonzalez, Patrick Bradberry

GEICO – The Ease Specialist: Wormhole Edition

Jennifer Aspinall, Leonard MacDonald, Alla Sigga Jonsdotti

GM – NETFLIX: Will Ferrell Super Bowl Ad

Justin Raleigh, Tony Alvarez, Kelsey Berk, Jamie Kelman

21. Best Hair Styling

American Horror Story: Delicate

Joe Matke, Jeri Baker, Johnny Lomeli

Angel (Halle Bailey)

Tinisha Boyd, Nena Davis

GM – NETFLIX: Will Ferrell Super Bowl Ad

Cheryl Marks, Allyson Joyner, Vanessa Price

HelloFresh|Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.3: From the Cubicle to the Cosmos

Ashleigh Childers

Scott for Scotts Ad

Tiphanie Baum

THEATRICAL PRODUCTIONS (Live Stage)

22. Best Make-up

Die Frau ohne Schatten Opera by Richard Strauss

Jeanna Parham, Melanie Birch, Denise Gutierrez, Lisa Patnoe

Don Giovanni

Samantha Wiener, Brandi Strona, Nicole Rodrigues, Nathalie Eidt

Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical

Robyn-Marie Rebbe, Chloe Nil Acerol, Ashley Roller, Angelina Avallone

Frida

Samantha Wiener, Brandi Strona, Nicole Rodrigues, Kelso Millett

MADCAP - San Francisco Ballet

Maurisa Rondeau, Gerd Mairandres, Jordan Plath, Toby Mayer

23. Best Hair Styling

The Barber of Seville

Y. Sharon Peng

Bolero - San Francisco Ballet

Thomas Richards-Keyes, Ksenia Antonoff, Melissa Kallstrom, Robert Mrazik

Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical

Robyn-Marie Rebbe, Chloe Nil Acerol, Elizabeth Printz, Thomas Augustine

Jane Austen Unscripted: Tea At Pemberley

Laura Caponera

Marriage of Figaro

Samantha Wiener, Danielle Richter, Jacki Noccerino, Morgan Sellars

The MUAHS Awards are sponsored by Presenting Level: Ardell; Platinum Level: Eminence Organic Skin Care; Gold Level: Bespoke Pro Designs, Kizo Lab, Le Mieux Skin Care; Silver Level: belif Skincare, Dr. Groot Scalp & Haircare, MAC Cosmetics, Premiere Products Inc., RCMA Makeup. Media Sponsors: The Hollywood Reporter, The Powder Group, Shoot Online, Variety, The Wrap.

Check out the MUAHS Awards: Twitter, Instagram, TikTok, Facebook

For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit www.local706.org

For Media Credentials: CLICK HERE

SPONSORSHIP CONTACT:

Dan Evans • IngleDodd Media

[email protected] • 310.207.4410

2023 Awards Sizzle Reel: https://vimeo.com/

TALENT RELATIONS CONTACT:

Marley Wittuck • [email protected]

Media Contact:

Cheri Warner

1-818-760-8995

[email protected]

SOURCE Make-Up Artists & Hair Stylists Guild (MUAHS, IATSE Local 706)