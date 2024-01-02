Nominations Announced for the 2024 Make-Up Artists & Hair Stylists Guild Awards

News provided by

Make-Up Artists & Hair Stylists Guild (MUAHS, IATSE Local 706)

02 Jan, 2024, 10:22 ET

MUAHS Awards Ceremony Slated for Feb. 18, 2024

There is a TIE in the following category:
BEST SPECIAL MAKE-UP EFFECTS IN A TELEVISION SERIES

HOLLYWOOD, Calif., Jan. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Make-Up Artists & Hair Stylists Guild (MUAHS, IATSE Local 706) has announced nominations for the 2024 MUAHS Guild Awards, presented by Ardell, on Sunday, February 18, 2024. Today's announcement was made by Julie Socash, Local 706 President.

NOMINEES FOR OUTSTANDING MAKE-UP ARTISTS & HAIR STYLISTS ARE:
FEATURE-LENGTH MOTION PICTURE
1.  Best Contemporary Make-up

Candy Cane Lane
Tym Shutchai Buacharern, Michele Lewis, Jennifer Zide-Essex, Yvettra Grantham

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
Jane Galli, Personal

The Haunted Mansion
Kimberly Jones, Dionne Wynn, Bridgit Crider, Carla VanNessa Wallace

Nyad
Felicity Bowring, Ann Maree Hurley, Julie Hewett, Mahar Lessner

Saltburn
Siân Miller, Laura Allen  

2.  Best Period and/or Character Make-up
Barbie
Ivana Primorac, Victoria Down, Maha Mimo, 

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3
Alexei Dmitriew, Nicole Sortillon, Amos Samantha Ward, LuAndra Whitehurst

Maestro
Siân Grigg, Jackie Risotto, Elisa Tallerico, Nicky Pattison-Illum

Oppenheimer
Luisa Abel, Jason Hamer, Kerrin Jackson, Jamie Loree Hess

Poor Things
Nadia Stacey

3.  Best Special Make-up Effects
Golda       
Karen Hartley Thomas, Suzi Battersby

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
Alexei Dmitriew, Lindsay MacGowen, Shane Mahan, Scott Stoddard  

Maestro
Kazu Hiro, Siân Grigg, Duncan Jarman, Mike Mekash

Poor Things
Nadia Stacey, Mark Coulier

Rebel Moon: Part One - A Child of Fire
Ozzy Alvarez, Justin Raleigh, Kelsey Berk, Jonathan Shroyer

4.  Best Contemporary Hair Styling
Candy Cane Lane
Yvette Shelton, Shian Banks, Stacey Morris, Maisha Oliver

Joyride
Jeannie Chow, Kim Lee

NYAD
Daniel Curet, Vanessa Columbo, Enzo Angileri, Darlene Brumfeld

Pain Hustlers
Michelle Johnson, Dennis Bailey

Saltburn
Siân Miller, Laura Allen

5.  Best Period Hair Styling and/or Character Hair Styling
Barbie
Ivana Primorac, Marie Larkin, Clare Corsick

Chevalier
Roo Maurice, Francesco Pegoretti

The Color Purple
Lawrence Davis, Andrea Mona Bowman, Tym Wallace

Guardians of The Galaxy Vol. 3
Cassandra Lyn Russek, Stephanie Fenner, Peter Tothpal, Connie Criswell

Maestro
Kay Georgiou, Lori McCoy-Bell, Jameson Eaton, Amanda Duffy-Evans

TELEVISION SERIES -LIMITED, MINISERIES OR MOVIE FOR TELEVISION 

6.   Best Contemporary Make-up
Abbot Elementary
Alisha L. Baijounas, Emilia Werynska, Jenn Bennett, Constance Foe

The Bear
Ignacia Soto-Aguilar, Nicole Rogers

The Idol
Kirsten Sage Coleman, Mandy Artusato, Jessie Bishop, Erin Blinn

The Last of Us
Connie Parker, Joanna Mireau, Joanne Preece, Danielle Hanson

Poker Face
Amy L. Forsythe, Heidi Pakdel-Payan, Rebecca Levine, Shannon Dollison

7.   Best Period and /or Character Make-up 
Ahsoka
Alexei Dmitriew, Cristina Waltz, Alex Perrone, Cale Thomas

The Crown
Cate Hall, Emilie Yong-Mills, Debbie Ormrod, Stacey Holman,

Daisy Jones & The Six
Rebecca Wachtel, RJ McCasland, Sherri Simmons, Michele Tyminski Schoenbach

Lessons in Chemistry
Miho Suzuki Herpich, Martina Kohl

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Patricia Regan, Joseph A. Campayno, Claus Lulla, Michael Laudati

8.   TIE - Best Special Make-up Effects - TIE
Ahsoka
Alexei Dmitriew, Cristina Waltz, Ana Gabriela Quinonez, Ian Goodwin

The Fall of the House of Usher
Ozzy Alvarez, Justin Raleigh, Kelsey Berk, Harlow MacFarlane

The Last of Us
Barrie Gower, Paul Spateri, Sarah Gower, Paula Eden

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Mike Marino, Richard Redlefsen, Kevin Kirkpatrick

Star Trek Picard
James MacKinnon, Hugo Villasenor, Bianca Appice, Vincent VanDyke

The Witcher
Mark Coulier, Deb Watson, Stephen Murphy, Josh Weston

9.  Best Contemporary Hair Styling             
The Bear
Ally Vickers, Angela Brasington, Melanie Shaw

The Idol
Christopher Fulton, Gloria Conrad, Kamaura Eley, Kya Bilal

The Morning Show
Nicole Venables, Jennifer Petrovich, Janine Thompson, Lona Vigi

Ted Lasso
Nicola Austin

You People
Tinisha Boyd, Alyson Black-Barrie, Lisa Buford, Tracey Macky

10.  Best Period and/or Character Hair Styling
The Crown
Cate Hall, Emilie Yong- Mills, Francesca Hissey, Oonagh Bagley

The Gilded Age 
Sean Flanigan, Christine Fennell-Harlan, Jonathan Sharpless, Aaron Kinchen

Lessons in Chemistry
Teressa Hill, Carol Mitchell, Juan Nunez, Sharisse Fine

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Kimberley Spiteri, KeLeen Snowgren

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story
Nic Collins, Giorgio Galliero

TELEVISION SPECIAL, ONE HOUR OR MORE LIVE PROGRAM SERIES 

11.  Best Contemporary Make-up
American Idol - Season 6
Tonia Green, Gina Ghiglieri, Natalie Malchev, Michael Anthony

Dancing with the Stars
Julie Socash, Donna Bard, Lois Harriman, Sarah Woolf

Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards
Thad Nalitz, Alison Gladieux, Christina Jimenez, Kathy Santiago

Saturday Night Live 
Louie Zakarian, Amy Tagliamonti, Jason Milani, Young Bek

The Voice
Darcy Gilmore, Gina Ghiglieri, Kristene Bernard, Marylin Lee Spiegel

12.   Best Period and/or Character Make-up 
The Boulet Brothers' Halfway to Halloween TV Special
Swanthula Boulet, Dracmorda Boulet

Dancing with the Stars
Julie Socash, Brian Sipe, James MacKinnon, Tyson Fountaine

Saturday Night Live
Louie Zakarian, Amy Tagliamonti, Jason Milani, Joanna Pisani

13. Best Special Make-up Effects
Dancing with the Stars
Brian Sipe, James MacKinnon, Cary Ayers, Julie Socash

Saturday Night Live
Louie Zakarian, Jason Milani, Bradon Grether, Tom Denier Jr.

14.   Best Contemporary Hair Styling 
American Idol
Dean Banowetz, Amber Maher, Kimi Messina, Lalisa Turner

Dancing with the Stars
Kimi Messina, Joe Matke, Amber Nicholle Maher, Marion Rogers

The Voice
Jerilynn Stephens, Darbie Wieczorek, Lalisa Turner, Suzette Boozer

Kids' Choice Awards 2023
Jerilynn Stephens, Kimi Messina, Joe Matke, Suzette Boozer

65th Annual Grammy Awards
Brian Steven Banks

15. Best Period and/or Character Hair Styling
The Academy Awards 2023
Anthony Wilson, Jennifer Guerrero, Myo Lai, Florence Witherspoon

Dancing with the Stars
Kimi Messina, Dwayne Ross, Joe Matke, Brittany Spaulding

Hannah Waddingham: Home for Christmas 
Debbie Dannell, Lewis Pallett, Lisa Houghton

DAYTIME TELEVISION GAME SHOW OR TALK SHOW

 16.   Best Make-up 
The Big Nailed It Baking Challenge
Moira Frazier, Denise Baker, Ryan Randall, LaLisa Turner

The Bold and the Beautiful
Christine Lai-Johnson, Hajja Barnes, Briana Garcia, Daniela Delgado 

The Boulet Brothers' Dragula
Swanthula Boulet, Dracmorda Boulet

The Kelly Clarkson Show
Chanty LaGrana, Gloria Elias-Foeillet, Valente Frazier, Monica Boyd Lester

The Young and the Restless
Stacey Browning, Jamie Kelch, Robert Bolger, Riley Nightingall

17.   Best Hair Styling 
The Big Nailed It Baking Challenge
Moira Frazier, Denise Baker, Ryan Randall, LaLisa Turner

The Bold and the Beautiful 
Stephanie Paugh, Alexis Reyes, Danielle Dubinsky, Karlye Buff

The Kelly Clarkson Show
Roberto Ramos, Corey Morris, Tara Copeland, Adam Long

Snake Oil
Crystal Broedel, Karen Stein

The Young and the Restless 
Lauren Mendoza, Justin Jackson, Michelle Corona, Diana Santana

CHILDREN AND TEEN TELEVISION PROGRAMMING

18.  Best Make-up
American Born Chinese
Jorjee Linda Douglass, Mara Rouse, Nicole Hawkyard, Ralis Kahn

Danger Force
Michael Johnston, Brad Look, Kevin Westmore, Orlando Marin

Goosebumps
Zabrina Wanjiru Matiru, Werner Pretorius, Krista Hann, Felix Fox

Monster High 2
Leah Ehman, Gila Bois, Kiara Desjarlais, Lindsay Pilkey

The Santa Clauses
Erica Preus, Howard Berger, Scott Stoddard, Eryn Krueger Mekash

19.  Best Hair Styling 
Danger Force
Joe Matke, Danyell Weinberg Alexis Stafford

Monster High 2
Debra Frances Wiebe, Tammy Lim, Julie McHaffie, Sharon Markell

One Piece 
Amanda Ross-McDonald, Vera Alimanova, Odette Rebok, Ermine Kirstein-Venter

The Santa Clauses
Anissa Emily Salazar, Nina Adado, Morgan Ferrando, Patricia Lansingh

Saturdays
Ruhamah Taylor, Brittany Powell, Kelvin Ingram Jr., Nadling Fletcher

COMMERCIALS & MUSIC VIDEOS

20.  Best Make-up
American Horror Story: Delicate 
Kerry Ann Herta, Jason Collins, Alyssa Morgan, Orlando Marin

Capital One – Quicksilver "Holiday Night Fever" with John Travolta as Santa
Michael Ornelaz, Scott Stoddard, Alexei Dmitriew, Connie Criswell

Doja Cat – Demons
Olha Tarnovetska, Catherine Paschen, Nicolas D. Gonzalez, Patrick Bradberry

GEICO – The Ease Specialist: Wormhole Edition
Jennifer Aspinall, Leonard MacDonald, Alla Sigga Jonsdotti

GM – NETFLIX: Will Ferrell Super Bowl Ad 
Justin Raleigh, Tony Alvarez, Kelsey Berk, Jamie Kelman

21.  Best Hair Styling 
American Horror Story: Delicate
Joe Matke, Jeri Baker, Johnny Lomeli 

Angel (Halle Bailey)
Tinisha Boyd, Nena Davis

GM – NETFLIX: Will Ferrell Super Bowl Ad 
Cheryl Marks, Allyson Joyner, Vanessa Price

HelloFresh|Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.3: From the Cubicle to the Cosmos 
Ashleigh Childers

Scott for Scotts Ad
Tiphanie Baum

THEATRICAL PRODUCTIONS (Live Stage)

22.  Best Make-up 
Die Frau ohne Schatten Opera by Richard Strauss
Jeanna Parham, Melanie Birch, Denise Gutierrez, Lisa Patnoe

Don Giovanni
Samantha Wiener, Brandi Strona, Nicole Rodrigues, Nathalie Eidt

Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical
Robyn-Marie Rebbe, Chloe Nil Acerol, Ashley Roller, Angelina Avallone

Frida
Samantha Wiener, Brandi Strona, Nicole Rodrigues, Kelso Millett

MADCAP - San Francisco Ballet
Maurisa Rondeau, Gerd Mairandres, Jordan Plath, Toby Mayer

23. Best Hair Styling
The Barber of Seville
Y. Sharon Peng

Bolero - San Francisco Ballet
Thomas Richards-Keyes, Ksenia Antonoff, Melissa Kallstrom, Robert Mrazik

Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical
Robyn-Marie Rebbe, Chloe Nil Acerol, Elizabeth Printz, Thomas Augustine

Jane Austen Unscripted: Tea At Pemberley
Laura Caponera

Marriage of Figaro
Samantha Wiener, Danielle Richter, Jacki Noccerino, Morgan Sellars

The MUAHS Awards are sponsored by Presenting Level: Ardell; Platinum Level: Eminence Organic Skin Care; Gold Level: Bespoke Pro Designs, Kizo Lab, Le Mieux Skin Care; Silver Level: belif Skincare, Dr. Groot Scalp & Haircare, MAC Cosmetics, Premiere Products Inc., RCMA Makeup. Media Sponsors: The Hollywood Reporter, The Powder Group, Shoot Online, Variety, The Wrap.

Check out the MUAHS Awards: Twitter, Instagram, TikTok, Facebook
For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit www.local706.org 
For Media Credentials: CLICK HERE

SPONSORSHIP CONTACT:
Dan Evans • IngleDodd Media
[email protected] • 310.207.4410
2023 Awards Sizzle Reel: https://vimeo.com/ 

TALENT RELATIONS CONTACT:
Marley Wittuck • [email protected]  

Media Contact:
Cheri Warner
1-818-760-8995
[email protected] 

SOURCE Make-Up Artists & Hair Stylists Guild (MUAHS, IATSE Local 706)

