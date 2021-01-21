Creality Successfully Shows Off New 3D Printers Online at this Year's All-Digital CES 2021

The Creality debut online exhibition – a global 3D printing exhibition – kicked off on January 11 to fanfare and succeeded in boosting a significantly new engine for the printing industry and sharing its current successes and technological outcomes with its cooperation partners, industry peers and, most importantly, its loyal brand followers of years at the world famous CES exhibition.

As a company has always been dedicated to the market application of 3D printer, Creality provided the efficient and cost-effective 3D comprehensive 3D printing solution to individuals, families, schools and enterprises. Its annual output hits 1,000,000 units, boasting more than 100 patents in consumer, industrial and educational 3D printers, the self-developed and manufacturing FDM and Resin 3D printers rank the pioneering row in the domestic market.

Since its foundation of headquarter in Shenzhen in 2014 with branches in Beijing, Shanghai, Wuhan and Chengdu, its sales have been multiplied year by year, the major products have rowed in the top sales list for a long time and topped the sales on E-commerce platforms of Amazon, Tmall and JD.com.

This time multiple printer models of it were displayed at the exhibition, including the newly released CR-200B, Sermoon D1 and the popular LD-006 Resin 3D along with other hot models. Creality provided a whole service chain for customers' concerns on its page at this event, providing the consultations regarding its printers and imparting corresponding knowledge from various dimensions. Sales representatives and managers, product managers, manufacturing representatives and the management were all available when needed.

The aim of the exhibition at CES was to showcase 3D printing as a combination of current leading technology and modern life. As it has always done, Creality is working to champion this technological achievement. The world needs a change, and creativity needs a bridge. Creality is the one who brings people the way of this bridge, so let us embrace this bridge with Creality to bring the world this change.

