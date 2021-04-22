Creatd, Inc. Announces the Launch of Vocal's Newest Owned-and-Operated Community, 'Earth'

The 'Earth' community explores the natural world: from sustainability hacks to the latest on climate change to Mother Nature appreciation. 'Earth' is a place to share anything and everything about our home planet, with stories covering topics ranging from wildlife to conservation and more. This new community helps Vocal accommodate a widening pool of creators and brand partners, and the diversified interests of the audiences that accompany them.

Prior to today's announcement, the Company had previously launched numerous environmentally-focused Challenges on Vocal, such as " Speak Up ," " Sustainability Hacks ," and " Mindful Gifting ." The decision to introduce the new 'Earth' community resulted from data derived through these and other initiatives, which yielded a strong response amongst creators and exposed the need for a dedicated community to discuss issues and topics related to our home planet.

Commented Justin Maury, Creatd's Founder and President, "The launch of 'Earth' is a perfect representation of Vocal's focus on championing the creators that power the platform while supporting issues that truly matter to them. Not only does it provide a dedicated place for such crucial subject matter as the environment, but it's a natural progression from previous environment-focused efforts, including Vocal joining Stripe's climate initiative last year ."

The Company is celebrating the launch of 'Earth' with a dedicated Challenge called "Wave Makers," which prompts creators to share the steps they're taking to reduce their carbon footprint and make our planet a healthier, cleaner place. The "Wave Makers" Challenge offers a $2,500 first place cash prize, along with a matching donation to Waterkeeper Alliance , the largest and fastest-growing nonprofit solely focused on clean water, uniting more than 350 local Waterkeeper groups that preserve and protect over 2.8 million square miles of global waterways in over 45 countries. Vocal and Waterkeeper Alliance are discussing a number of additional projects to collaborate on in the future. The Challenge is open for submissions through May 25, 2021 at 11:59 PM EST.

About Creatd

Creatd, Inc. (Nasdaq CM: CRTD) is a creator-first technology company and the parent company of the Vocal platform. Our mission is to empower creators, entrepreneurs, and brands through technology and partnership. We accomplish this through Creatd's three main business pillars: Vocal Ventures, Creatd Partners, and Recreatd.

