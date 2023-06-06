Creatd, Inc. Revolutionizes User Engagement, Content Moderation, and Curation with AI-Powered Integrations on its Flagship Platform Vocal

NEW YORK, June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Creatd, Inc. $VOCL; (Upstream: VOCL) ("Creatd" or the "Company"), the parent company of Vocal, is proud to announce its groundbreaking integration of OpenAI and Google's APIs, enabling the development of a cutting-edge system that has transformed user engagement, content moderation, and content generation on the Vocal platform.

Harnessing the power of advanced artificial intelligence technologies and large language models, Vocal's integration with OpenAI and Google's APIs has ushered in a new era of innovation and efficiency. The Company has worked directly with Google for many years on marketing frameworks and integrating efficiencies into the Vocal platform. The implementation of these AI-driven tools has revolutionized the way user-generated content is moderated and curated, as well as how community engagement is managed, ensuring a safe and inclusive environment for all creators and users.

"We are thrilled to leverage the capabilities of OpenAI and Google's APIs having worked with the strong coverage teams at Google over these past years to enhance our platform and empower creators worldwide," said Jeremy Frommer, Chairman and CEO of Creatd. "This integration allows us to streamline content moderation, generate compelling ideas, and strategize effectively, ultimately fostering a thriving ecosystem of creative expression. Whether we take the Company private or continue to slog our way through the public markets, these types of integrations make the true value of Creatd and it's platform Vocal far higher than that reflected in the stock market."

One of the key achievements stemming from this integration is the development of an array of internal tools that propel content creation and user engagement. Creatd is actively working on future implementations, including:

Text-to-Speech AI: By leveraging advanced natural language processing and speech synthesis technologies, Vocal is poised to introduce text-to-speech capabilities, providing creators with the ability to transform their written content into captivating audio experiences, such as podcasts.

Image Generation for Creators' Stories: Utilizing AI algorithms, Vocal will empower creators to effortlessly generate relevant and visually appealing images to accompany their stories, enriching the overall reader experience.

Prompts for Story Generation: Through the strategic implementation of AI-powered prompts, Vocal will stimulate creators' creativity and inspire fresh story ideas that are optimized for engagement and search engine optimization, ensuring a continuous flow of engaging content on the platform that will aid in audience engagement and growth.

User Segmentation for User Acquisition and Marketing: Utilizing AI-driven user segmentation techniques, Vocal will optimize its marketing efforts, attracting new creators to the platform. Additionally, Vocal for Brands, the Company's internal content studio, will leverage this AI-based audience segmentation for its brand partners, increasing the agency product's value propositions and targeting abilities.

Trend Prediction: Vocal's integration with AI technology enables the platform to predict emerging trends, ensuring creators are at the forefront of popular topics and increasing their content's visibility and engagement.

Enhanced User Engagement: AI-powered interactive features, such as quizzes, polls, and storytelling experiences, will captivate users and boost engagement, fostering a dynamic and vibrant community on Vocal.

The introduction of these AI-driven features and tools not only revolutionizes the creator experience but also opens up new avenues for revenue production. As part of Creatd, Inc.'s commitment to delivering exceptional value, the integration of OpenAI tools is being developed exclusively for Vocal+ premium members, elevating the value proposition and enhancing their overall experience on the platform.

"With these advancements, we anticipate a significant increase in our user base, while maintaining operational efficiency and scalability," furthered Frommer. "By utilizing AI technology, we have optimized our processes, allowing us to scale revenues rapidly while keeping headcount and operational expenses low."

In addition to the Vocal platform, Creatd is sharing its AI tools that extend across its flagship product, Vocal, to its OG Collection. This integration of AI technology has propelled content categorization and the development of new, engaging content from the vast library of images, articles, and videos, providing users with an enhanced and seamless experience.

"Finally we are able to kill two birds with one stone and double the value for shareholders. All of the integrations of OpenAI we are achieving within Vocal can be applied to our special dividend spin-off of the OG Collection, Inc. Once we have completed that, we will begin a new business division, solely focused on integrating OpenAI to the many clients and creators we work with. We expect this type of business to be the best possible match for our 2 million+ creators on the Vocal platform," concluded Jeremy Frommer CEO and Chairman of Creatd.

Creatd's integration of OpenAI and Google's APIs represents a significant milestone in the evolution of user engagement, content creation, and revenue production within the Vocal ecosystem. The Company remains committed to fostering an environment where creators can thrive, providing them with the tools and support they need to unleash their creative potential.

About Creatd, Inc.:

Creatd, Inc. $VOCL; (Upstream: VOCL) is the parent company of Vocal, a creator-centric SaaS platform. Vocal provides creators of all shapes and sizes, from bloggers to podcasters, photographers to musicians, and beyond, with cutting-edge software tools and technology to monetize their content. Headquartered in New York City, Creatd's flagship platform is designed to foster creativity, collaboration, and rewarding experiences for creators and their audiences.

For more information, visit:

Creatd: https://creatd.com ;

Creatd IR: https://investors.creatd.com ;

Vocal Platform: https://vocal.media

