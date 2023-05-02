Creatd, Inc $VOCL Appoints Turner, Stone & Company, L.L.P as New Auditor to Strengthen Financial Reporting and Compliance

NEW YORK, May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Creatd, Inc. $VOCL; (Upstream: VOCL) ("Creatd" or the "Company"), the parent company of Vocal , a creator-centric SaaS platform, today announced that it has engaged Turner, Stone & Company L.L.P ("Turner Stone") as its new independent registered public accounting firm.

Jeremy Frommer, CEO of Creatd, commented, "We welcome Turner, Stone & Company as our new public accounting firm. Their extensive experience and knowledge in our industry will be instrumental in helping us maintain the highest standards of financial reporting and compliance. Our previous auditors worked tirelessly with us through five reporting years, inclusive of our most recent 10-K filing, and were instrumental in navigating us through the headwinds of the financial markets. I am thankful for their service, wisdom and for helping us build our foundation."

Frommer continued, "Turner, Stone's expertise in auditing and financial reporting will play a crucial role in Creatd's commitment to maintaining transparency and integrity in its financial statements. The decision to engage Turner, Stone as its new auditor aligns with Creatd's strategic goals, focusing on growth and creating value for its shareholders. The Company is confident that this partnership will contribute to our ongoing efforts to create value for our shareholders and support the growth of our flagship product, Vocal, and the millions of creators it serves."

About Creatd

Creatd, Inc. $VOCL is a company with a mission to provide economic opportunities to creators and brands by multiplying the impact of platforms, people, and technology. Creatd's pillars work together to create a flywheel effect, supporting our core vision of creating a viable and safe ecosystem for all stakeholders in the creator economy.

Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements that are not historical facts and that express, or involve discussions as to, expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, indicated through the use of words or phrases such as "will likely result," "are expected to," "will continue," "is anticipated," "estimated," "intends," "plans," "believes" and "projects") may be forward-looking and may involve estimates and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. We caution that the factors described herein could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements we make and that investors should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. Further, any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which such statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of such factors. Further, we cannot assess the impact of each such factor on our results of operations or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. This press release is qualified in its entirety by the cautionary statements and risk factor disclosure contained in our Securities and Exchange Commission filings.

