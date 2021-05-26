Creatd Introduces the Vocal Ambassador Program to Drive Subscription Growth, and Provides Guidance on Upcoming Product Roadmap

Commenting on the Vocal Ambassador Program, Justin Maury, Creatd's President and Head of Product said, "The new Ambassador Program gives creators yet another path to be rewarded on Vocal and strengthens the value proposition that Vocal provides as a home base for creators. Historically, the introduction of referral programs has proven to be immensely successful in helping companies reach critical mass, acting as a catalyst driving widespread adoption for platforms like Dropbox and Airbnb. We are thrilled to give our creators a similar opportunity to be rewarded for participating in our collective effort to grow the Vocal community."

2021 Product Roadmap

Following the rollout of the Ambassador Program, the Company plans to introduce a series of much-anticipated updates including 'Following,' 'Commenting,' and 'Quick Edit' features. Additionally, a new 'Support' feature will allow Vocal+ creators to receive recurring income directly from their fans through a monthly subscription structure. All of this will help provide creators and audiences with even more and enhanced ways to interact, engage, communicate, and be rewarded on-platform. The announcement of Creatd's product roadmap comes days after the Company achieved their latest milestone of 1 million Vocal creators, and the release of these new features is expected to further accelerate Vocal's expansion, drive platform activity, and work in support of the Company's stated goal of reaching 100,000 premium Vocal+ subscribers by year-end 2021.

Describing the introduction of a recurring monthly patronage feature, Creatd CEO Jeremy Frommer, explained, "The upcoming 'Support' feature benefits creators by enabling them to secure recurring income streams from fans, and creates a strong incentive for them to continue creating content their fans will love. At the same time, the feature presents a strong upside for Creatd, in terms of revenue generated from transaction fees."

About Creatd

Creatd, Inc. (Nasdaq CM: CRTD) is a creator-first technology company and the parent company of the Vocal platform. Our mission is to empower creators, entrepreneurs, and brands through technology and partnership. We accomplish this through Creatd's three main business pillars: Vocal Ventures, Creatd Partners and Recreatd.

