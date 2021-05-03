Creatd Launches New Poetry Challenge in its Continuing Collaboration with Moleskine, Offering a $30,000 Prize Pool for Creators

Color is Pride: The True Colors Challenge is a poetry contest aimed at providing a platform for personal expression and pride. The Challenge prompts Vocal creators to share original poems inspired by the idea of color—however they choose to interpret it—as a way to highlight the features that make them unique, and thus reflect on the importance of diversity and inclusion. Unlike previous Vocal Challenges, this Challenge will have 15 winners; each will be awarded an equal sum of $2,000. This experimental change to the distribution of Vocal's Challenge prize pool is coming at a time when the sharing economy is part of an important discussion. In addition to the $2,000 cash prize, each of the 15 Challenge winners will have the opportunity to work directly with Moleskine and be featured in their Pride Month campaign throughout the month of June.

Commented Daniela Riccardi, CEO of Moleskine and a Challenge judge, "We are delighted to be working with Vocal again, as we seek to amplify our common values such as the sharing of literacy and knowledge, together. Moleskine provides blank spaces for creativity and imagination to take flight and, like Vocal, we are about inspiring people to express their human genius. With this initiative, we are pleased to invite poets everywhere to express their individuality and celebrate their unique voices and selves."

Also on the judging panel for the Challenge is Nickole Brown , a poet, editor, teacher, and animal advocate. Brown, who was once the editorial assistant to the late Hunter S. Thompson, currently runs SunJune Literary Collaborative with her wife, poet Jessica Jacobs, and teaches at the Sewanee School of Letters MFA Program. To select the winners, the judges will look for submitted poems that use an innovative structure or traditional poetic form and creative use of language, evoke a response, and use the concept of color effectively.

Commented Creatd COO, Laurie Weisberg, "It is particularly exciting to be collaborating with Moleskine once again as we continue to execute on an ongoing initiative, slated to roll out throughout the year. Moleskine is not only an exemplary brand in its own right, but a truly ideal partner for Vocal. Together, we both recognize the value of building a community of like-minded creators and their audiences, that in turn support each of our brands and bring awareness to our respective products and platforms."

Vocal Challenges have a unique ability to capture the hearts and minds of the creative community and drive meaningful engagement for brand partners and the important causes they are associated with. Challenges combine thought-provoking story prompts and sizable reward potential, which inspire creators and drive them toward participation. Brands can similarly capitalize on this combined effect by collaborating with Vocal on a sponsored Challenge, prompting the creation of high-quality content that is centered around the brand's mission and further disseminated through creators' social channels and promotional outlets.

Color is Pride: The True Colors Challenge is open for submissions through May 16, 2021, at 11:59 PM EST. Each of the 15 selected winners will receive a $2,000 prize as well as the opportunity to work directly with Moleskine on their Pride Month campaign throughout the month of June, the aim of which will be to celebrate the unique voices and perspectives of the LGBTQ+ community.

About Moleskine

Moleskine was created as a brand in 1997, born from the heritage of a legendary notebook used by artists and thinkers of the past two centuries. Today, Moleskine offers a vast family of notebooks, journals, bags, smart notebooks that connect our paper to screen, apps, and writing tools. Together, they form an ecosystem of tools and services which inspires imaginations, exploration, and fuels creative practice. For more information, please visit https://us.moleskine.com .

About Creatd

Creatd, Inc. (Nasdaq CM: CRTD) is a creator-first technology company and the parent company of the Vocal platform. Our mission is to empower creators, entrepreneurs, and brands through technology and partnership. We accomplish this through Creatd's three main business pillars: Vocal Ventures, Creatd Partners, and Recreatd.

