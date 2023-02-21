Creatd Welcomes Martin Shen of FingerMotion (NASDAQ:FNGR) as Member of CEOBLOC Advisory Board

First member to join founder Jeremy Frommer is Martin Shen , CEO of FingerMotion, Inc. (FNGR).

is , CEO of FingerMotion, Inc. (FNGR). Advisors undergo a thorough review process before appointment and agree to participate in a united cause to protect retail investors.

NEW YORK, Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Creatd, Inc. (OTCQB: CRTD; Upstream: CRTD) ("Creatd" or the "Company"), the parent company of retail investor activist group CEOBLOC, today announced the creation of an advisory board to guide the organization's priorities and be a voice on the ground with its members. The advisory board, whose members will undergo a thorough vetting and approval process, are expected to provide governance recommendations on oversight, assist with setting CEOBLOC's organizational vision, and strive to ensure that everyday investors have a platform to meaningfully exercise their voice.

Creatd announces Martin Shen, CEO of FingerMotion (Nasdaq: FNGR) as member of CEOBLOC advisory board

"Over the last year, there has been significant confusion and mixed messages from a diversity of CEOs and organizations, each with their own agenda and path to action," said Jeremy Frommer, CEO and Chairman of Creatd. "The formation of CEOBLOC creates a transparent understanding of the environment we're working in where CEOs, executives, and organizations are officially working within an activist community and forwarding the cause."

CEOBLOC is an organization established with the goal of bringing national attention to the plight of the retail investor in today's public markets. Participating as the inaugural members of CEOBLOC's advisory board are Jeremy Frommer of Creatd, Inc. and Martin Shen of FingerMotion, Inc., both CEOs of companies with stocks that have or are believed to have experienced an outsized impact from naked shorting effects. CEOBLOC is currently in the process of reviewing a number of individuals for future addition to the Advisory Board. Crucial for appointment to the Advisory Board is a commitment to combining individual resources and uniting as a collective. Participating CEOs and executives agree to a code of conduct in the spirit of partnership and meet regularly to review progress on multiple fronts, including legislative activity, making recommendations on investigations into abusive trading practices, and data gathering. Certain members will additionally engage in direct lobbying activities.

Continued Frommer, "I am thankful to Martin Shen for his dedication to joining forces and forging a common path toward success. Too many CEOs are leveraging this moment in time, as a standalone opportunity rather than devoting themselves to collectively enacting systemic change. It is important for CEOBLOC to distinguish itself as a true 'members organization' that will effectuate change not just for a single stock or shareholder base, but for all. We are committed to compelling Congress to take action and protect the retail investor community."

About CEOBLOC

CEOBLOC is a retail activist bloc of public CEOs, executives, and shareholders committed to putting an end to naked short-selling and other abusive trading practices. The organization was founded by Jeremy Frommer, CEO and Chairman of Creatd, Inc.

CEOBLOC: https://ceobloc.com/

Sign-up: https://ceobloc.com/signup

Twitter: https://twitter.com/ceo_bloc

Contact: [email protected]

About Creatd

Creatd, Inc. (Nasdaq CM: CRTD) is a company with a mission to provide economic opportunities to creators and brands by multiplying the impact of platforms, people, and technology. The Company has four main business segments, or 'pillars': Creatd Labs, Creatd Partners, Creatd Ventures, and Creatd Studios. Each pillar is characterized by a distinct revenue model, while operating on a shared-services structure and proprietary data collected from our multiple technology platforms. Creatd's pillars work together to create a flywheel effect, supporting our core vision of creating a viable and safe ecosystem for all stakeholders in the creator economy.

Creatd: https://creatd.com ;

Creatd IR: https://investors.creatd.com ;

Vocal Platform: https://vocal.media ;

Investor Relations Contact: [email protected]

Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements that are not historical facts and that express, or involve discussions as to, expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, indicated through the use of words or phrases such as "will likely result," "are expected to," "will continue," "is anticipated," "estimated," "intends," "plans," "believes" and "projects") may be forward-looking and may involve estimates and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. We caution that the factors described herein could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements we make and that investors should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. Further, any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which such statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of such factors. Further, we cannot assess the impact of each such factor on our results of operations or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. This press release is qualified in its entirety by the cautionary statements and risk factor disclosure contained in our Securities and Exchange Commission filings.

SOURCE Creatd, Inc.