Create Better Business Results Through AI-powered Customer Experiences

Using AI to tackle targeted business outcomes may sound out-of-this-world to accomplish. By learning how to incorporate AI into an omnichannel engagement strategy, organizations can achieve the sales, marketing and service results businesses want. This can include higher customer satisfaction, increased employee efficiency, decreased costs, better collections and revenue, reduced handle times, and improved first contact resolution (FCR). Learn how companies are leveraging AI and machine learning today to dynamically analyze historical performance data along with customer and employee attributes to predict matches that drive success.

Dan Miller , lead analyst and founder, Opus Research

Guillaume Calot, global director of solution strategy, Genesys

Charlie Godfrey, global solution services director, Genesys

Drive successful business outcomes such as improved net promoter score, customer retention, revenue and more.

Use historical performance data and customer/employee attributes to predict the best match for targeted business goals.

Efficiently analyze and leverage huge amounts of data.

When: Wednesday, June 27 — 60 minutes

North America: 11 a.m. PT / 2 p.m. ET

Latin America: 1 p.m. CDT / 3 p.m. BRT

Europe, Middle East & Africa: 2 p.m. BST / 3 p.m. CEST

Asia-Pacific: 11 a.m. SGT / 1 p.m. AEST

Genesys® powers more than 25 billion of the world's best customer experiences each year. Our success comes from connecting employee and customer conversations on any channel. Every day, 11,000 companies in more than 100 countries trust our #1 customer experience platform to drive great business outcomes and create lasting relationships. Combining the best of technology and human ingenuity, we build solutions that mirror natural communication and work the way you think. Our industry-leading solutions foster true omnichannel engagement because they perform equally well across channels, on-premise and in the cloud. Experience communication as it should be: fluid, instinctive and profoundly empowering. Visit genesys.com on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, LinkedIn and the Genesys blog.

