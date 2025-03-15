Create the Future: Elegoo Celebrates 10 Years and Prepares New Offerings for Global 3D Printing Community

SHENZHEN, China, March 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Elegoo, a rapidly developing brand in global smart manufacturing, is celebrating its 10th anniversary with the theme "Thrive, Empower, Next". This milestone moment is packed with exciting events, sneak peeks at upcoming products, and a heartfelt thank-you to the incredible community that has been part of its journey.

Thrive: a decade of thriving innovation

Since its founding in 2015, Elegoo set out with a clear mission: to provide unique and smart creative spaces for everyone. What began with the introduction of Arduino STEM kits quickly evolved as the brand relentlessly pushed forward, expanding its reach into the world of 3D printing. This journey led to the creation of the groundbreaking Centauri Carbon, a product that has made waves and cemented its place as a game-changer in the industry. Most recently, Centauri Carbon won the iF DESIGN AWARD 2025, highlighting its innovation and design excellence.

Today, Elegoo has established itself as a trusted name, with millions of products sold across more than 90 countries and regions, earning a global fanbase for its reliability, exceptional performance, and commitment to continuous improvement. To further engage and support its growing community, Elegoo has also launched a worldwide brand ambassador program, uniting passionate creators to inspire and empower fellow makers.

Empower: empowering creators and makers worldwide

Starting March 16, Elegoo will launch My ELEGOOD Moment, a community-driven initiative inviting users to share their most memorable experiences with Elegoo. Whether it's an inspiring project, a game-changing 3D print, or a story of how Elegoo made life better, these moments will be highlighted across social media. Users whose stories are featured will have a chance to win flagship printers like the Centauri Carbon and Saturn 4 Ultra 16K, along with other exclusive rewards. Additionally, a community-focused design contest is coming soon, with full details to be announced in the coming weeks.

Next: together, on the journey to the next chapter

At RAPID + TCT this April, Elegoo will debut its latest 3D printer, Jupiter 2, alongside the Centauri Carbon and other new offerings. And this is just the beginning; more exciting products and events are set to launch later this year. As Elegoo enters its next decade, it remains committed to driving innovation, empowering its global community, and exploring the future of 3D printing.

"When we started, we had a bold vision - to create the future with smart manufacturing. What began as an idea has transformed into a thriving company, empowering creators and enhancing personalized experiences for countless individuals," says Chris Hong, Founder and CEO of Elegoo. "The 3D printing industry is evolving faster than ever, and we believe that continuously improving our products based on community feedback reflects the attitude a company should have toward innovation. Together, we will keep innovating, dreaming big, and shaping the future of smart manufacturing for the next decade and beyond."

About Elegoo

Founded in 2015, Elegoo is a rapidly developing brand in the global smart manufacturing industry, specializing in R&D, manufacturing, and sales of consumer-grade 3D printers, laser engravers, STEM kits, and other smart technology products. Located in Shenzhen, the Silicon Valley of China, the company has sold millions of products across more than 90 countries and regions. In 2024, the company's total sales revenue surpassed 200 million USD, with close to 700 employees and nearly 30,000 square meters of office and manufacturing area. With a focus on programming and 3D printing technology, Elegoo provides unique and smart creation spaces for diverse consumers to enhance personalized experiences.

