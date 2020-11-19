Create Unforgettable Virtual Holiday Celebrations with Must-Have Epson Tech

LOS ALAMITOS, Calif., Nov. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- While families have their own unique holiday traditions, gathering together with loved ones has always been a popular way to celebrate. As we prepare for a holiday season where many will need to virtually celebrate with family and friends, Epson has a range of technology tools to help keep everyone connected and make remote parties feel just as jolly. From homemade holiday cards to festive props for virtual photo booths, life-sized Zoom celebrations and nostalgic family slideshows, don't let distance get in the way of spreading holiday cheer.

"While a trip to grandma's house isn't an option for our family this year, we are drumming up new ideas to virtually celebrate with each other and keep holiday traditions alive," said Nils Madden, consumer imaging, Epson America. "Getting creative by sending personal photo gifts and playing online party games with family projected on your wall makes it feel like we're all together, and Epson technology helps make that happen."

Whether across the country or in neighboring cities, Epson has helpful holiday tips for making this year's celebration as festive as ever:

Homemade Holiday Cards: Get dressed in your winter best, or matching family pajamas, and plan a cozy at-home photoshoot. Choose your favorite photo from the shoot to create a custom holiday card using the Epson Creative Print App . Select festive backgrounds and patterns and add in your family photo along with text and holiday stamps for a one-of-a-kind card. And because the Epson's EcoTank® ET-4760 all-in-one cartridge-free Supertank printer comes with massive ink tanks that hold a ridiculous amount of ink, printing a plethora of festive cards for family, friends, neighbors, and loved ones is a snap – no worrying about running out of ink.





The EcoTank ET-4760 ($499.99), Expression XP-8600 ($249.99), Epson EpiqVision Mini EF12 ($999.99), and FastFoto FF-680W ($599.99) are available through major retailers nationwide and on the Epson store, www.epsonstore.com .

1 Voice-activated printing is not available with the Expression EcoTank ET-2500 and ET-2550 printers, and Epson printers that are 5 or more years old. Epson Connect and Amazon Alexa account registration is required for Alexa. Epson Connect account and voice-activated account registration is required for Google Assistant. Epson Connect™ account registration and Epson iPrint™ is required for Siri.

2 In order to use the Android TV, the device must be configured on a network via a wireless connection of 5 Mbps or faster.

3 Internet connection and active Dropbox or Google Drive account required.

4 Based on average speed from start of scan to end of feeding, scanning thirty-six 4" x 6" photos at 300 dpi in landscape orientation. Results may vary based on processor speed, memory and operating system of the connected computer.

