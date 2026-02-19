Epson Robots to Exhibit at DesignCon, APEX and MAX in Early 2026

Epson To Showcase Cost-Efficient SCARA Robots and Intuitive Development Software Across Engineering, Electronics and Manufacturing Applications

LOS ALAMITOS, Calif., Feb. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Epson Robots, the #1 SCARA robot manufacturer in the world, announced today it will exhibit at three leading industry tradeshows in early 2026 –DesignCon 2026, APEX Expo, and Manufacturing & Automation eXchange (MAX) – highlighting its latest robotic automation solutions for manufacturers across engineering, electronics and industrial production environments.

At each event, Epson Robots will showcase its T-Series All-in-One SCARA robot – a cost-efficient, easy-to-set-up automation solution – alongside the Epson RC+® Industrial Automation Development Software, designed for simplified programming and system development. Attendees are invited to visit the Epson booth to connect with robotics experts and explore the next steps in their automation journey. They can also learn how Epson solutions can support their production goals, get answers to technical questions, and gain practical, application-focused insights to bring their automation ideas to life.

"From product design to high-volume production, automation needs vary, but reliability and ease of use remain constant," said Scott Marsic, group product manager, Epson Robots. "These events give us the opportunity to connect directly with engineers and manufacturing teams to explore practical automation strategies that support efficiency, flexibility and long-term growth."

With more than 40 years of automation experience, Epson supports customers with innovative robotics, application development expertise, and dedicated service teams. Attendees are invited to visit Epson's booths to learn how Epson can support automation projects from initial concept through production-scale deployment.

Exhibit details include:

DesignCon 2026 (Exhibit Halls A–D, Booth # 307) – a leading high-speed communications and system design conference and exposition will take place on February 24-26, 2026, in Santa Clara, California.

– a leading high-speed communications and system design conference and exposition will take place on February 24-26, 2026, in Santa Clara, California. A PEX Expo 2026 (Exhibit Halls C–D, Booth #1027) – a premier event for the electronics industry will be hosted on March 17-19, 2026, in Anaheim, California.

– a premier event for the electronics industry will be hosted on March 17-19, 2026, in Anaheim, California. Manufacturing & Automation eXchange (MAX) (Booth #521) – a premier event bringing together manufacturing leaders, innovators and solution providers will occur on March 25-26, 2026, in Nashville, Tennessee.

About Epson Robots

Epson Robots is a global leader in PC-controlled precision factory automation, with well over 150,000 units sold worldwide1 and a product line of hundreds of models of easy-to-use SCARA and 6-Axis robots based on a common PC-based platform. Building on four decades of experience, Epson Robots delivers robots for precision assembly and material handling applications in the aerospace, appliance, automotive, biotechnology, consumer product, electronics, food processing, medical device, pharmaceutical, plastics, semiconductor, and telecommunication industries. For more information, visit www.epsonrobots.com.

About Epson

Epson is a global technology leader whose philosophy of efficient, compact and precise innovation enriches lives and helps create a better world. The company is focused on solving societal issues through innovations in home and office printing, commercial and industrial printing, manufacturing, visual and lifestyle. Epson's goal is to become carbon negative and eliminate use of exhaustible underground resources such as oil and metal by 2050.

Led by the Japan-based Seiko Epson Corporation, the worldwide Epson Group generates annual sales of more than JPY 1 trillion. global.epson.com/

Epson America, Inc., based in Los Alamitos, Calif., is Epson's regional headquarters for the U.S., Canada, and Latin America. To learn more about Epson, please visit: epson.com. You may also connect with Epson America on Facebook (facebook.com/Epson), X (x.com/EpsonAmerica), YouTube (youtube.com/epsonamerica), and Instagram (instagram.com/EpsonAmerica).

1 Epson internal sales data through 2021.

EPSON and Epson RC+ and are registered trademarks of Seiko Epson Corporation. All other product and brand names are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of their respective companies. Epson disclaims any and all rights in these marks. Copyright 2026 Epson America, Inc.

