CreateAI Announces Results of 2025 Annual Meeting of Stockholders

SAN DIEGO and BEIJING, Jan. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CreateAI Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS: TSPH) ("CreateAI" or the "Company"), a global leader in applied artificial intelligence, today announced shareholder voting results for its annual meeting of stockholders held on December 29, 2025 (the "Annual Meeting").

As of October 31, 2025, the record date for the Annual Meeting, there were a total of 241,471,060 shares of common stock outstanding and entitled to vote at the Annual Meeting, comprised of 217,471,060 shares of Class A Common Stock (each with one vote per share) and 24,000,000 shares of Class B Common Stock (each with ten votes per share). At the Annual Meeting, holders of 156,301,731 shares of common stock, representing 372,301,711 votes, entitled to vote at the meeting were represented in person or by proxy and, therefore, a quorum constituted of the majority of the voting power of the shares of common stock issued and outstanding and entitled to vote at the Annual Meeting was present.

The following is a brief description of each matter voted upon at the 2025 Annual Meeting and the numbers of votes cast for, withheld, or against, the number of abstentions, and the number of broker non-votes with respect to each other, as applicable.

  1. Election of six nominees to serve on the Board of Directors (the "Board") for a term which will expire at the 2026 annual meeting of stockholders. Based on the final results of voting received from First Coast Results, Inc., the independent Inspector of Election for the Annual Meeting (the "Inspector of Election"), the six directors elected at the Annual Meeting are Cheng Lu, Mo Chen, James Lu, Zhen Tao, Albert Schultz, and Jianan Hao.

    For

    Withheld

    Company's Board of Director Nominees



    Cheng Lu

    333,454,405

    1,859,605

    Mo Chen

    333,452,522

    1,861,433

    James Lu

    333,454,552

    1,859,303

    Zhen Tao

    333,456,627

    1,857,422

    Albert Schultz

    333,485,232

    1,837,782

    Jianan Hao

    333,461,328

    1,857,683





    Dissident Group's Nominees



    Carson Mitchell

    23,331,347

    795,176

    Gen. Douglas E. Lute

    23,472,382

    654,141

    Danil Kerimi

    23,472,382

    654,141

    Abbott Cooper

    23,331,347

    795,176

    Ben Appel

    23,339,347

    787,176
  2. Ratification of the appointment of UHY LLP as the Company's independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2025. The selection was ratified by the votes as indicated below:

    For

    Against

    Abstain

    Broker Non-Votes

    369,803,045

    2,448,889

    49,777

    -

About CreateAI

CreateAI is a global applied artificial intelligence company with offices in the US, China, and Japan. The Company is developing leading AI technology for a number of end-use applications and pioneering the future of digital entertainment content production, seamlessly blending cutting-edge generative AI technology with the creativity of world-class talent. Our mission is to redefine the boundaries of what's possible in digital storytelling by developing immersive, captivating, and visually stunning experiences that resonate with audiences on a global scale.

