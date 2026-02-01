CreateAI Debuts First Gameplay Trailer for Heroes of Jin Yong, Positioning Wuxia for a Global Audience

SAN DIEGO and BEIJING, Feb. 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CreateAI (OTC: TSPH) today released the first gameplay trailer for Heroes of Jin Yong, an upcoming 3A open-world role-playing game based on the legendary works of Jin Yong. Featuring real in-game footage, the trailer offers an early look at the title's main characters, combat system, environment, and cinematic presentation.

In-game environment image from an in-development build, does not represent final quality

More than a game reveal, the release reflects the company's broader ambition to bring wuxia — one of the most influential forms of Chinese cultural — to a global audience through interactive entertainment. Long regarded in China as a shared cultural memory, wuxia centers on universal themes such as courage, justice, responsibility, and perseverance — values that transcend language and borders.

The gameplay trailer showcases fluid, close-range martial arts combat with mechanics including dodging, blocking, and counterattacks, alongside encounters with iconic characters from Jin Yong's novels. The game draws narrative elements from The Legend of the Condor Heroes, The Smiling, Proud Wanderer, and The Heaven Sword and Dragon Saber, weaving them into a single, interconnected open world.

To ground the experience in authenticity, the development team conducted extensive field research across China, digitally recreating more than 100 real-world landscapes and historical landmarks. Production is supported by the company's 2,000 sqm in-house state-of-the-art motion capture studio, where performances are captured to enhance combat realism, character movement, and cinematography.

The project has also drawn attention from veteran industry figures. At a recent closed-door showcase in Beijing, Koji Igarashi, one of the world's most influential game producers known for Castlevania and Bloodstained, praised the project's progress and expressed interest in its potential to introduce wuxia storytelling to players worldwide.

Music for Heroes of Jin Yong is being composed by Cai Zhizhan, who previously created the complete soundtrack for the 1996 Heroes of Jin Yong game, reconnecting the new title with a generation of players that grew up with the original title.

"I grew up loving Jin Yong's stories," said Chen Mo, co-founder and executive producer. "The idea of standing up for what's right, helping others, and carrying responsibility — that's something a lot of Chinese people grow up with. For us, making this game is about letting wuxia feel alive again, and sharing it with players around the world."

Heroes of Jin Yong represents CreateAI's long-term commitment to adapting top Chinese IP for international audiences, using video games and anime as mediums to carry cultural stories beyond borders. The company plans to share further development updates as production continues.

Watch the Heroes of Jin Yong gameplay trailer here:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DSiDsglrGKk

