Creative Approach to Giving Builds Momentum for Endowed Arts Funding in Broward

Challenge Match by BBX Capital Foundation Inspires Others to Create Endowed Funds for the Arts

More Than $1.6 Million Raised

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A creative arts funding challenge match recently issued by BBX Capital Foundation has resulted in more than $1.6 million in new endowed funds for the arts in Broward County. As part of their $1M endowed gift commitment to the Community Foundation of Broward, BBX Capital Foundation offered a one-to-one challenge match of $500,000 to inspire other companies and individuals to establish their own endowed funds for the arts. BBX Capital is the Community Foundation of Broward's first corporate Community Builder and the first company to establish a $1M endowment for the arts in Broward.

BBX Capital Foundation presents a $1 million check to Community Foundation of Broward to commemorate its commitment to endowed funding for the arts in Broward County. From left to right, Community Foundation of Broward President/CEO Jennifer O’Flannery Anderson, Ph.D. BBX Capital President and CEO Jarett Levan, BBX Capital Foundation Executive Director Lois Marino and Community Foundation of of Broward Board Chair Juliet Murphy Roulhac (Photo courtesy Community Foundation of Broward)

The new funds are part of a growing group of endowed funds for the arts at the Community Foundation, which met the BBX Capital Foundation challenge by identifying new or existing fundholders to establish or add to funds dedicated to the arts.

Companies, individuals, and organizations that met the arts funding challenge include Stearns Weaver Fund for the Arts, Fred Smith Arts Fund, Judith Linnell Foundation Fund, Ed Hashek and John Jors Charitable Fund, John Ryan Fund for Performing Arts, Mildred H. Fagen Fund and the Funding Arts Broward Endowment Fund. All funds are established at the Community Foundation. The BBX Arts Challenge resulted in nearly $700,000 in new endowed arts funds from these generous donors.

"The arts are a major attraction for Broward's residents and visitors and are crucial to the vitality of our community," said Jarett Levan, President and CEO of BBX Capital and board member of BBX Capital Foundation. "Our goal was to set an example to inspire other companies and individuals to create their own funds for the arts. We are pleased others see the value of the arts as we do and hope the momentum to create these endowed funds continues." Levan and his wife, Dara, previously established the Dara and Jarett Levan Fund for the Arts at the Community Foundation.

Community Foundation of Broward was quick to accept and meet the challenge because the need for dedicated arts funding in Broward is so great.

"We thank the BBX Capital Foundation for their leadership. The pandemic affected the arts exponentially," said Community Foundation President/CEO Jennifer O'Flannery Anderson, Ph.D. "These endowed funds help ensure support for the arts continues, even during challenging times. The funds are enduring, provide a reliable, dependable source of revenue and unrestricted support for their missions for generations to come."

Arts funding has long been a priority of the Community Foundation, which notes on its website that arts and culture are core to thriving communities and vital to connecting people to their neighbors and each other.

The Community Foundation seeks to expand, elevate and sustain a vibrant arts community and increase exposure of unique historical and cultural experiences to all residents. It convenes artists and organizations to share and learn how to best elevate the arts and engage local residents.

For more information about Community Foundation of Broward, please email Kirk Englehardt, Vice President of Marketing and Communications at the Community Foundation ([email protected]) or call 954-761-9503.

About Community Foundation of Broward:

Founded in 1984, Community Foundation of Broward (CFB) helps families, individuals, and corporations create personalized charitable Funds that deliver game-changing philanthropic impact. 489 charitable Funds represent more than $269 million in assets, distributing $145 million in grants over the past 37 years. CFB provides bold leadership on community solutions and fosters philanthropy that connects people who care with causes that matter – which empowers visionaries, innovators and doers to create the change they want to see in the community – and BE BOLD. www.cfbroward.org.

About BBX Capital Foundation:

BBX Capital Foundation is a 501(c)(3) corporate foundation. Since its inception, the BBX Capital Foundation has awarded more than $20 million in contributions and in-kind services to charitable organizations throughout Florida.

Media Contact:

For Community Foundation of Broward

Kirk Englehardt

Vice President of Marketing and Communications

Community Foundation of Broward

[email protected]

(M) 786-562-4282 (O) 954-761-9503 x105

SOURCE Community Foundation of Broward